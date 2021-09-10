Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars
Supercars News

Phillip Island and Gold Coast 500 Supercars rounds cancelled

By:

The Bass Coast Festival of Motorsport at Phillip Island, which included one of the remaining Supercars rounds, has been cancelled.

Phillip Island and Gold Coast 500 Supercars rounds cancelled

The event has fallen victim to Victoria's ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, the state unlikely to open for business, at least in terms of major events, by the scheduled late October date.

That means more changes to the Supercars and Australian Superbike Championship schedules, those categories having headlined the two-plus-four format.

Promoted by the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, the event was set to act as a replacement of sorts for the cancelled Australian MotoGP round.

“Due to ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bass Coast Festival of Motorsport has been cancelled," confirmed AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott.

“AGPC would like to thank the Victorian Government, Supercars, Australian Superbike Championship, Porsche Carrera Cup, the Bass Coast Shire Council and associated tourism and business groups for their support during the event creation and planning phases in recent weeks.

“Our appreciation also extends to Motorsport Australia, Motorcycling Australia and the legion of motorsport fans who provided their support for this new event concept.”

Phillip Island has been rumoured to be in the frame for a double-header on a further revised Supercars schedule, although this development suggests the series now won't return to Victoria at all as it looks to get its final five rounds done.

A New South Wales triple-header appears to be part of the plan, culminating in a six-day combined Bathurst 1000/Bathurst International.

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden, at Surfers Paradise in 2019

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden, at Surfers Paradise in 2019

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

The Gold Coast 500 has also joined the growing list of cancelled Supercars events as the series heavily revises the back end of its 2021 schedule.

The Surfers Paradise street circuit was meant to host the 2021 season finale, however it won't appear on the revised schedule that will be formally unveiled early next week.

The six-day Super Bathurst event, combining the Bathurst 1000 with elements of the Bathurst International, is widely tipped to take over the season-closing slot.

The Gold Coast cancellation comes as little surprise, a street circuit build long seen as an impossible financial risk under the constant threat of lockdowns.

It's the second year running the famous street race has been called off due to the global health crisis.

The Gold Coast event is expected to return in 2022, joining a list of 'priority' events Supercars plans to reinstate along with the like of Auckland and Perth.

The Winton event is also likely to miss out on the revised schedule.

As first flagged by Autosport the season is likely to finish with a New South Wales triple-header, with two events at Sydney Motorsport Park followed by the six-day Super Bathurst.

More details on the revised Supercars schedule are expected to be made official in the coming days.

shares
comments

Related video

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

Previous article

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

1 d
2
Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

1 d
3
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made ‘very clear’ I’ll get equal treatment with Hamilton

15 h
4
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

22 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team "well set" to avoid tension with Russell

13 h
Latest news
Phillip Island and Gold Coast 500 Supercars rounds cancelled
VASC

Phillip Island and Gold Coast 500 Supercars rounds cancelled

0m
TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars
VASC

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

9m
Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
VASC

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Sep 8, 2021
Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021
VASC

Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021

Sep 7, 2021
Walkinshaw Andretti puts Mostert’s Holden up for sale
VASC

Walkinshaw Andretti puts Mostert’s Holden up for sale

Sep 6, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars
Supercars

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Trending Today

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Russell: Mercedes made ‘very clear’ I’ll get equal treatment with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made ‘very clear’ I’ll get equal treatment with Hamilton

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team "well set" to avoid tension with Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team "well set" to avoid tension with Russell

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have performance advantage at next two F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes set to have performance advantage at next two F1 races

Mazepin to "keep doing" moves that caused controversy as 'I respect the rules'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin to "keep doing" moves that caused controversy as 'I respect the rules'

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him fresh F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda surprised AlphaTauri handed him fresh F1 contract

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Plus

How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a divisive figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his dramatic boots as the category enters a new era

Supercars
Oct 30, 2020

Latest news

Phillip Island and Gold Coast 500 Supercars rounds cancelled
Supercars Supercars

Phillip Island and Gold Coast 500 Supercars rounds cancelled

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021
Supercars Supercars

Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.