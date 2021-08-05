Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars News

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island

By:

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation will promote the Phillip Island round on the revised 2021 Supercars schedule.

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island

The AGPC has confirmed that it will promote the Bass Coast Festival of Motorsport at Phillip Island on October 22-24, the same date the circuit was meant to host MotoGP.

It will be the first event the AGPC has run in its entirety since the Australian MotoGP round in 2019, with the 2020 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix being cancelled mid-way through the weekend, while both the F1 and MotoGP events were cancelled this year due to the global health crisis.

The headline act for the Bass Coast Festival of Motorsport will be a Supercars sprint round, which, as expected, fills the TBA that was left on the revised 2021 schedule for the Aussie touring cars series.

Importantly the event will be the lead-in to the Bathurst 1000.

There will be a two-wheel element as well with the Australian Superbike Championship set to share the bill.

It will be the second time this year the premier two and four wheel categories in Australia have joined forces following the Darwin Triple Crown back in June.

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

“What a bonanza to have championship rounds of Supercars leading into Bathurst and one of the final rounds of the Australian Superbike Championship," said AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott.

“Phillip Island has been starved of motorsport and this event will have something for everyone, bringing much-needed visitation to the Island and surrounding communities.

“I encourage all who can to come along and enjoy all that this region showcases, including some of Australia’s best natural experiences and culinary offerings.”

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer added: “Our fans and drivers absolutely love the Phillip Island race track so it’s exciting to be getting back there for the first time since 2019.

"I want to thank the Victorian Government and the AGPC for working with us to deliver what’s sure to be an outstanding event in October.”

The PI event will round out a Victorian double-header of sorts for Supercars, following the Winton SuperSprint on October 2-3.

The extended stay in the southern state will carry government support.

“This new weekend of motorsport action is going to be a major winner for race fans and will provide a real boost for businesses across the Bass Coast," said Victoria's Minister for Tourism Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula.

“We'll see top drivers and riders in multiple championships races on a circuit that fans love to come to.”

shares
comments
IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return

Previous article

IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

2 h
2
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi protégé set for SRT MotoGP move in 2022

39 min
3
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

1 h
4
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break

2 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice

1 d
Latest news
Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island
VASC

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island

2 h
IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return
VASC

IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return

Aug 4, 2021
Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights amid COVID disruption
VASC

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights amid COVID disruption

Aug 2, 2021
Why Supercars axed Perth and New Zealand rounds
VASC

Why Supercars axed Perth and New Zealand rounds

Jul 30, 2021
Bathurst 1000 postponed to November
VASC

Bathurst 1000 postponed to November

Jul 30, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return Townsville II
Supercars

IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return

New Zealand legend Graham McRae dies
General

New Zealand legend Graham McRae dies

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

Valentino Rossi protégé set for SRT MotoGP move in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi protégé set for SRT MotoGP move in 2022

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice

Masi insists Spa is safe for F1 following high-speed GT3 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi insists Spa is safe for F1 following high-speed GT3 crash

What could have been: The shootout that ended a Le Mans ace's F1 hopes
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The shootout that ended a Le Mans ace's F1 hopes

Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month
BTCC BTCC

Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Plus

How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a divisive figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his dramatic boots as the category enters a new era

Supercars
Oct 30, 2020
Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title Plus

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

OPINION: Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020

Latest news

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to replace MotoGP at Phillip Island

IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars Supercars

IndyCar testing could complicate McLaughlin's Bathurst 1000 return

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights amid COVID disruption
Supercars Supercars

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights amid COVID disruption

Why Supercars axed Perth and New Zealand rounds
Supercars Supercars

Why Supercars axed Perth and New Zealand rounds

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.