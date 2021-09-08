Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021
Supercars News

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

By:

The Bathurst 1000 and the Bathurst International are set to join forces for a six-day festival of motorsport at Mount Panorama this December.

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Autosport understands a deal between Supercars and Australian Racing Group to combine their respective Bathurst events at the end of this season is on the table.

The proposed deal is a direct result of the COVID-19 outbreaks in Victoria and New South Wales that have brought professional and semi-professional motorsport to a standstill on the east coast for the past 10 weeks.

Supercars and ARG were both set to host their centrepiece Bathurst events in November, with the 1000 on the first weekend and the International on the last.

However, with Supercars already looking at a December date – and the first weekend all but locked in – it is now likely there will be a six-day event encompassing both the 2021 running of the Bathurst 1000 and feature a number of ARG categories such as TCR Australia and S5000.

There is one commercial hurdle to consider, with retail rivals Repco and Supercheap Auto each holding naming rights to the 1000 and International respectively.

But it's expected a compromise between the two backers will be reached to ensure both events can go ahead against the challenging backdrop of the pandemic.

Read Also:

New South Wales has been in lockdown since late June, but is expected to open back up at some point in October or November thanks to the fast-growing rate of vaccination coverage.

That should pave the way for a December Bathurst event to go ahead with a crowd, although closed borders elsewhere could still make it difficult for interstate fans to attend the event.

Teams based outside of NSW may also face self-isolation or quarantine orders upon returning from the event too, particularly those based in Queensland.

Supercars is currently set to resume its 2021 season at Winton in early October, however changes to the revised schedule are expected.

Those changes are likely to be made public by the end of this week.

TCR Australia, meanwhile, hasn't raced since it Sydney Motorsport Park round way back in May. The season is scheduled to resume at The Bend next month, although South Australia's tough border stance means racing may not resume until that combined Bathurst event.

shares
comments

Related video

Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021

Previous article

Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo open to F1 advisory role for Raikkonen

1 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

1 d
3
Formula 1

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

41 min
4
GT

Lotus produces new Emira GT4 racer

25 min
5
Formula 1

Horner: Zandvoort atmosphere "like being in a nightclub for three days"

22 min
Latest news
Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
VASC

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

44m
Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021
VASC

Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021

Sep 7, 2021
Walkinshaw Andretti puts Mostert’s Holden up for sale
VASC

Walkinshaw Andretti puts Mostert’s Holden up for sale

Sep 6, 2021
Bathurst 1000 set for first weekend in December slot
VASC

Bathurst 1000 set for first weekend in December slot

Sep 4, 2021
Walkinshaw to repurpose Supercars engine shop
VASC

Walkinshaw to repurpose Supercars engine shop

Sep 3, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021
Supercars

Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021

Walkinshaw Andretti puts Mostert’s Holden up for sale
Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti puts Mostert’s Holden up for sale

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Trending Today

Alfa Romeo open to F1 advisory role for Raikkonen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo open to F1 advisory role for Raikkonen

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

Lotus produces new Emira GT4 racer
GT GT

Lotus produces new Emira GT4 racer

Horner: Zandvoort atmosphere "like being in a nightclub for three days"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Zandvoort atmosphere "like being in a nightclub for three days"

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency
WRC WRC

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Plus

How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a divisive figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his dramatic boots as the category enters a new era

Supercars
Oct 30, 2020

Latest news

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021
Supercars Supercars

Heimgartner to leave Kelly Grove Racing Supercars team after 2021

Walkinshaw Andretti puts Mostert’s Holden up for sale
Supercars Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti puts Mostert’s Holden up for sale

Bathurst 1000 set for first weekend in December slot
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 set for first weekend in December slot

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.