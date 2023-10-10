Subscribe
Previous / Details of impending Mustang Supercars parity change revealed
Supercars / Bathurst News

Reynolds blindsided by Bathurst Supercars penalty

David Reynolds has criticised Supercars race officials for a penalty that "ruined our day" during the Bathurst 1000, stating that "they were just the executioner, there was no judge".

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
David Reynolds, Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT

The Grove Racing driver found himself among the lead group during the first safety car of the race, which led to an awkward exchange with Broc Feeney at the safety car line.

Feeney had pitted while Reynolds had stayed out, the former coming out of the lane as Reynolds rounded Hell Corner.

The pair crossed the safety car line almost at the same time, with Feeney very slightly ahead, before Reynolds blasted ahead of Feeney in the queue.

Race officials noted that Reynolds was under investigation before the restart, before slapping him with a drive-through for passing under safety car shortly afterwards.

He tried to redress with Feeney to avoid the penalty, but race control was insistent that he still needed to serve the drive-through.

That left Reynolds baffled, given he claims he had no idea who was ahead at the line and was relying on instruction from race control if he needed to redress behind the safety car.

"Normally you race to the line and [race control is] the judge," he told Autosport.

"This time they were just the executioner, there was no judge going on.

Feeney was adjudged to have made it to the safety car line first

Feeney was adjudged to have made it to the safety car line first

Photo by: Edge Photographics

"You just race to the line. He's come out of pitlane, so my speed is naturally higher and I'm going to go past him anyway. I pulled in front and waited for them to tell me [if I had to redress].

"I was looking at him and I didn't know where the line was. I needed them to tell me what was going on and they didn't. It ruined our day."

Reynolds said he would mull over whether to tackle race director James Taylor over the matter.

"I suppose I can bring it up in the drivers' chat and hopefully they can pass it along," he said. "It's a pretty normal thing to swap the positions around under safety car. It's very easy to do."

After serving the penalty the car stayed on the lead lap, Reynolds and co-driver Garth Tander were able to drag the car back to fifth at the end of the race.

Still, Reynolds was left frustrated by a day of saving fuel and running long to try and offset the penalty.

Read Also:

"Our aim was to be best of the Fords, but to get our time back we had to go off-strategy, do super-long stints and save a lot of fuel," he said.

"And it's not ideal because the tyres wear out too fast around here. It was a very hard day. Trying to make lap speed and save fuel is not fun for any driver."

One thing Reynolds was impressed with was teaming up with 2007 champion Tander, a five-time winner of the Bathurst 1000.

"Having Garth in my corner was unbelievable, he's just so good," he said.

"Really cool to work with, I really enjoyed my time with him. It was awesome."

shares
comments

Details of impending Mustang Supercars parity change revealed
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Details of impending Mustang Supercars parity change revealed

Details of impending Mustang Supercars parity change revealed

Supercars

Details of impending Mustang Supercars parity change revealed Details of impending Mustang Supercars parity change revealed

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Stanaway take dominant victory

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Garth Tander More
Garth Tander
Porsche works driver Estre lands Bathurst 1000 Supercars deal

Porsche works driver Estre lands Bathurst 1000 Supercars deal

Supercars

Porsche works driver Estre lands Bathurst 1000 Supercars deal Porsche works driver Estre lands Bathurst 1000 Supercars deal

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure

Supercars

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure

Supercars enduro format "incredibly unfair" – Tander

Supercars enduro format "incredibly unfair" – Tander

Supercars

Supercars enduro format "incredibly unfair" – Tander Supercars enduro format "incredibly unfair" – Tander

Kelly Racing More
Kelly Racing
Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch

Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch

Supercars

Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch Ford team linked to Camaro Supercars switch

Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep

Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep

Supercars

Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Supercars

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Latest news

FIA investigating Stroll over potential rules breach after Qatar F1 garage strop

FIA investigating Stroll over potential rules breach after Qatar F1 garage strop

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

FIA investigating Stroll over potential rules breach after Qatar F1 garage strop FIA investigating Stroll over potential rules breach after Qatar F1 garage strop

How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR

How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II

How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR

“No playing games” in IMSA GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

“No playing games” in IMSA GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

“No playing games” in IMSA GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani “No playing games” in IMSA GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says Ben Sulayem

F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says Ben Sulayem

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says Ben Sulayem F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says Ben Sulayem

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe