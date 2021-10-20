Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
Supercars News

Matt Stone Racing announces Hazelwood Supercars deal

By:

Matt Stone Racing has confirmed that Todd Hazelwood will return to the squad on a multi-year deal next Supercars season.

Matt Stone Racing announces Hazelwood Supercars deal

As reported earlier today, the 26-year-old will join MSR on a multi-year deal as part of an all-new line-up for the Queensland team.

In doing so, Hazelwood will be reunited with the team that took him to the Super2 title in 2017, before team and driver stepped up to the main game together the following season.

Hazelwood then split with MSR to join Brad Jones Racing ahead of the 2020 season.

“It’s great to have Todd reuniting with the team and moving towards the next stage of his career and our involvement in Supercars," said team boss Matt Stone.

“We’ve had some very good results with Todd in the past in both Super2 and as a rookie in our first couple of years in the main game when we were a one car team.

"Both Todd and our team have grown a lot in the past two years, so we are expecting some strong results from both of our drivers and from our team as a whole next year.

“It’s been great to lock away a multi-year deal with Todd. Our drivers are obviously an important piece of the puzzle that we need in place to produce the results that we want to deliver.

"I have every confidence that our line up next year will once again see MSR take a step forward towards our goal of being race winners at the highest level in Australian motorsport.”

Hazelwood said: “I'm super excited to be returning with the team at Matt Stone Racing for the next few seasons in the Supercars Championship.

“The whole team has had significant growth during the last 24 months, and I can already sense the excitement and energy with the plans put in place behind the scenes.

“It will be really special for me to join the team again after so many years of great memories, friendship, and success. Both Matt Stone and [co-owner] Jason Gomersall were the backbone to creating my Supercars career and I feel the timing is perfect to reunite and achieve unfinished business on track."

Jake Kostecki, Matt Stone Racing

Jake Kostecki, Matt Stone Racing

Photo by: Matt Stone Racing

Jack Le Brocq is expected to join Hazelwood at MSR next season, however that's yet to be formally confirmed.

Bryce Fullwood, meanwhile, it set to replace Hazelwood in BJR's line-up, with his spot at Walkinshaw Andretti United to be taken by outgoing BJR driver Nick Percat.

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Previous article

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
