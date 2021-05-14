Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Murray Walker's life to be celebrated at Silverstone Classic Next / Podcast: British GT and BRDC British F3 preview
National News

British GT reveals 26-car grid for Brands Hatch opener

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

A 26-car grid will contest British GT's first round at Brands Hatch next weekend, with 2020 GT3 runner-up Sam De Haan completing a late deal to enter with RAM Racing.

British GT reveals 26-car grid for Brands Hatch opener

Series organiser SRO has banned the Silver-Silver pairings which dominated the GT3 championship last year, with a view to shoring up its traditional customer base of Bronze-graded gentleman drivers by returning the Pro-Am to the top class.

A new Silver-Am subcategory has been introduced to enable non-professional drivers under 30 with a Silver grading to compete in GT3, but has only attracted three full-season crews - two of which are father-and-son entries.

An entry of 14 GT3 cars - from six manufacturers - is one higher than the 13 that started the much-delayed 2020 season, and is bulked out by three round-by-round entries that include a second RAM Mercedes-AMG GT3 for De Haan and prolific historics racer James Cottingham in Silver-Am.

De Haan, who shared with fellow Silver Patrick Kujala last year, initially appeared to have been frozen out of the British series by the new rules but has entered the first round on a one-off basis.

Cottingham had a first test in the wet at Silverstone and reported that he "loved the car from the first moment I drove it".

"I’ve known James for a while now, and I know how good he is in historic cars, so I think he will adapt well to a modern GT3," said De Haan.

"Judging by his first run at Silverstone, he won’t take too long to get up to speed with the Mercedes."

Cottingham said: “I’ll be straight into it at Brands Hatch as there’s not time for another test beforehand, so it will be a weekend of learning and working with Sam and the team at RAM to see how close I can get to the pace during what will be a very limited timeframe before the race.

"But I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a bit of a toe-in-the water for both myself and Sam, so we’ll see how we go at Brands, and then have another conversation after the weekend.”

British GT, Brands Hatch 2021

British GT, Brands Hatch 2021

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

The nine-round series begins with a two-hour enduro on the Brands Hatch GP loop on 23 May, before trips to Silverstone (three hours) on 27 June, Donington Park (two hours) on 11 July and Spa (two hours) 25 July.

Two one-hour double-header meetings follow at Snetterton (8 August) and Oulton Park (12 September) before a second visit to Donington on 17 October for the two-hour finale.

Meanwhile, 12 cars from seven manufacturers will start the GT4 season, among them an example of the new Ginetta G56 run by Assetto Motorsport for Charlie Robertson and Mark Sansom.

Earlier this week it was announced that Steller Motorsport will return to the GT4 category with its Audi R8 LMS, Richard Williams and Sennan Fielding electing to step back into to a division in which they won twice in 2019 after their Silver gradings forced them out of a second season in GT3.

shares
comments
Murray Walker's life to be celebrated at Silverstone Classic

Previous article

Murray Walker's life to be celebrated at Silverstone Classic

Next article

Podcast: British GT and BRDC British F3 preview

Podcast: British GT and BRDC British F3 preview
Load comments

About this article

Series National
Author James Newbold

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

30min
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
Latest news
Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events
NTNL

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events

20h
Why only title success will do for British F3's returning favourite
BF3

Why only title success will do for British F3's returning favourite

May 20, 2021
Drivers overcome the elements and British Hillclimb season begins
NTNL

Drivers overcome the elements and British Hillclimb season begins

May 19, 2021
The unlikely motorsport missionaries promoting grassroots racing
NTNL

The unlikely motorsport missionaries promoting grassroots racing

May 18, 2021
Podcast: British GT and BRDC British F3 preview
NTNL

Podcast: British GT and BRDC British F3 preview

May 18, 2021
More
James Newbold
Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley
Formula 1

Motorsport world pays tribute to former FIA president Max Mosley

The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus
FIA F3

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus
GT

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021
The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing Plus

The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing

Danny Winstanley has dominated in Caterhams for several years, firstly as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Now he has more ambitions on the horizon

National
May 11, 2021
How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic Plus

How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic

The GT Cup has attracted a stunning array of drivers and machinery for its opening event at Donington Park this weekend. The fact we're in the middle of a pandemic makes that entry all the more remarkable, but there's plenty of reasons why the series is proving popular

National
Apr 9, 2021
What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year Plus

What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year

With COVID-19 restrictions gradually being lifted and national motorsport finally returning this weekend, focus and anticipation has switched to the year ahead. Here are Autosport's picks for what should be some of the best events and rivalries of 2021

National
Apr 3, 2021
How 2020's newest national series and championships fared Plus

How 2020's newest national series and championships fared

To the credit of organisers, some new national UK series and championships were still able to successfully launch last year, even with the world in the grip of a pandemic. Here's how Autosport has ranked them

National
Feb 14, 2021
The new national series and championships in 2021 Plus

The new national series and championships in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic may still mean there is uncertainty across the globe, but that hasn't stopped new series and championships from being introduced into UK motorsport this season. Autosport takes a look at the newest additions

National
Feb 10, 2021
The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020 Plus

The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020

It was a season like no other but, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some positives on the club motorsport scene last year as entry numbers largely remained stable, while some series boasted impressive growth

National
Feb 7, 2021
How a Porsche King became 2020's breakout star Plus

How a Porsche King became 2020's breakout star

Few drivers in 2020 could lay claim to a season as exceptional as Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Harry King. Beating the British Touring Car Championship's best to win Autosport's National Driver of the Year was the ideal recognition of his feat

National
Feb 1, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Latest news

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events
National National

Keen and Igoe star in British GT as spectators return to national events

Why only title success will do for British F3's returning favourite
BF3 BF3

Why only title success will do for British F3's returning favourite

Drivers overcome the elements and British Hillclimb season begins
National National

Drivers overcome the elements and British Hillclimb season begins

The unlikely motorsport missionaries promoting grassroots racing
National National

The unlikely motorsport missionaries promoting grassroots racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.