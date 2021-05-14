Murray Walker's life to be celebrated at Silverstone Classic

The broadcasting icon passed away in March, aged 97, and the Silverstone event’s two headline races for Formula 1 cars from the 1970s and early 1980s will be dedicated to his memory.

The pair of Masters Historic Formula 1 races will run for the Murray Walker Memorial Trophy, with races on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons at the July 30-1 August event.

Known as the ‘Voice of Motorsport’, Walker always had a special affection for Silverstone and even in his later years was an enthusiastic visitor to The Classic.

Walker was present when Silverstone hosted its very first Grand Prix in 1948 and was last there 70 years later when filming a feature to mark the 70th anniversary of that race with fellow presenters Karun Chandhok, Mark Webber and Susie Wolff.

In 2018, Walker was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by The Classic’s event director, Nick Wigley.

“Silverstone has always meant a heck of a lot to me,” Walker said in 2018. “I was here in 1948 and have covered just about everything on wheels since then. I’ve seen the circuit grow from a World War 2 bomber base into the fantastic complex that it is today.”

“Everyone in motorsport loved Murray Walker and we really wanted both to celebrate his remarkable career and to thank him for all the fantastic entertainment he provided," said Wigley.

"It’s fair to say that many of those coming to The Classic owe their love of historic racing to the infectious enthusiasm spread by Murray back in the day.

"The Murray Walker Memorial Trophy for Masters Historic Formula One will give us all the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to a truly unique and forever cherished personality.”

shares