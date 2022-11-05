Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The secret weapon who could lead Bell to NASCAR Cup glory
NASCAR Qualifying report

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race

Joey Logano put himself in the best position possible to capture his second NASCAR Cup Series championship by securing pole position for the final race of the season at Phoenix.

Jim Utter
By:
NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race

The Team Penske Ford driver posted an average lap speed of 134.389mph to edge his team-mate Ryan Blaney (134.373 mph) for the top spot in Sunday’s title race.

Logano's fourth pole of the 2022 season will give him the edge as he seeks to beat Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet), Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) and Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet) to the driver’s title, with the highest finisher among them in the race declared the champion.

Elliott will start fifth, Bell 17th and Chastain 25th. Kyle Larson, whose #5 Hendrick Motorsports team can still win the owner’s title, will line up fourth.

“I thought I over-cooked it a little bit in the entry to (Turn) 1, which I did the first time,” said Logano, who had lapped second-fastest in Group qualifying behind Chase Briscoe.

“I over-compensated a little bit for that and I also over-compensated in (Turn) 3, too, where I struggled the first time.

“I wish I could do it again but hey. Overall, it doesn’t matter, we’re where we need to be.

“Good place to start, better place to finish.”

As the highest qualifier among the Championship 4 drivers, Logano’s #22 Penske team will also receive the first pick of pit stalls for Sunday’s race.

“We’ve been preparing for several weeks and qualifying was something we talked about a lot and also the race,” he said.

Pole sitter Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Pole sitter Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Completing the top-10 lineup are Briscoe's Stewart-Haas Ford in third, Larson, Elliott, Harrison Burton, Kevin Harvick, Cole Custer, William Byron and Ty Gibbs.

Xfinity Series title chaser Gibbs - standing in for Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing, led the way among the first group with an average speed of 134.600 mph. Harvick was second-fastest (134.484 mph) and Blaney was third (134.188 mph). Also advancing to Round 2 were Elliott and Blaney.

Among those who failed to make the final round were Championship 4 contender Chastain, his Trackhouse Racing team-mate Daniel Suarez, and JGR drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch - the latter in his last race meeting for the team before joining Richard Childress Racing for 2022.

“I just couldn't commit to the throttle,” Chastain said.

“Coming to the green and during the lap it was just too loose, which is great thing (for the race) but it sucks now.”

Briscoe went out early in the second group and posted the top average speed (135.252 mph), which ended up as the fastest lap of the day.

Logano ended up second-fastest (135.095 mph) and Custer was third (134.399 mph).

Also moving on to the second round of qualifying were Byron and Larson.

Among those who failed to advance were Championship 4 contender Bell, Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR Cup Phoenix Qualifying Result:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Time Gap
1 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 26.788  
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 26.791 0.003
3 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 26.825 0.037
4 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 26.897 0.109
5 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 26.979 0.191
6 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 27.011 0.223
7 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 27.056 0.268
8 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 27.090 0.302
9 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 27.125 0.337
10 23 Ty Gibbs Toyota 27.175 0.387
View full results
shares
comments
The secret weapon who could lead Bell to NASCAR Cup glory
Previous article

The secret weapon who could lead Bell to NASCAR Cup glory
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
The surprise NASCAR Cup title contender in the form of his career
Video Inside
NASCAR

The surprise NASCAR Cup title contender in the form of his career

Chastain's wall-ride move legal for now, says NASCAR
Video Inside
NASCAR

Chastain's wall-ride move legal for now, says NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Chase Elliott More
Chase Elliott
NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Larson beats Elliott to win, Raikkonen crashes out
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Larson beats Elliott to win, Raikkonen crashes out

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Elliott takes pole, Raikkonen 27th
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Elliott takes pole, Raikkonen 27th

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension
NASCAR

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension

Latest news

Rins was ‘crying on the grid’ before taking Suzuki’s farewell MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins was ‘crying on the grid’ before taking Suzuki’s farewell MotoGP win

Alex Rins admits he was ‘crying on the grid’ prior to taking victory in Suzuki’s final MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix.

Bagnaia only lost faith in MotoGP title for "one hour" over 2022 season
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia only lost faith in MotoGP title for "one hour" over 2022 season

New MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia says he only “lost faith” in the 2022 title for “a half-hour, one hour” when he was 91 points down after June’s German GP.

Quartararo 'had no chance' to win MotoGP title decider in Valencia
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo 'had no chance' to win MotoGP title decider in Valencia

Fabio Quartararo believes he did not have a chance to win the MotoGP title deciding Valencia Grand Prix, but says he has “zero regrets” about the race.

Domenicali: Lack of 2022 title showdown won’t impact F1 business
Formula 1 Formula 1

Domenicali: Lack of 2022 title showdown won’t impact F1 business

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has downplayed any suggestion that the early resolution of the 2022 world championship battle will impact interest in the final races of the season.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.