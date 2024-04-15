All Series
NASCAR Cup Texas
Race report

NASCAR Cup Texas: Late clash helps Elliott end 42-race winless streak

A last-lap clash in the second overtime of a wild NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway brought a dramatic end to Chase Elliott’s 42-race winless streak.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter

Elliott grabbed the lead for the time on a restart with eight of the scheduled 267 laps remaining, after Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecked off Turn 2 to bring out the 12th caution of the race, and fended off Denny Hamlin on a restart with two laps to go.

Kyle Larson then hit the wall at Turn 2 to cause another caution and set up yet another restart with two laps to go, only for Hamlin to spin at Turn 4 while fighting Elliott for the lead which sent the race into overtime.

But the 2020 NASCAR Cup champion then needed to keep clear of Ross Chastain in two overtime restarts, a second caused by a wreck involving Harrison Burton and Kaz Grala, before finally securing the win when the caution came out after William Byron clashed with Chastain as the pair battled for second place.

The victory ended a winless streak by Elliott that dates to the 2022 season, a span that included missed races for a leg injury and a one-race NASCAR suspension.

With the caution out to ensure he could ease to the chequered flag, an emotional Elliott said over his team radio: “I cannot tell you, each and every one of you, how much I appreciate you for sticking with me.”

Elliott, with his 19th career win, becomes the third different Hendrick Motorsports driver to win in the first nine races of the 2024 season.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Hooters Chevrolet Camaro

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Hooters Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

"Oh, man, I couldn't feel any better," Elliott said after the race. "Hooter's has been a partner of ours for a number of years now. It's been a dream of mine to pay respect to the late Alan Kulwicki.

"Driving this car to a victory and do a Polish victory lap - it's just really crazy how things came full circle there in that moment. It was pretty emotional for me. He beat dad back in the day. Here we are sharing his sponsor and having an opportunity to win today.

"I couldn't be more grateful for this journey and kind of the path that hasn't always been fun, but certainly have enjoyed working with our guys. We've been working really hard and really well together. Like I said, hasn't always been fun, but we've enjoyed the fight together."

The late collisions saw Brad Keselowski move up to second for RFK Racing, with Elliot’s Hendrick team-mate Byron in third.

Tyler Reddick took his best result since finishing runner-up in Las Vegas with fourth place for 23XI Racing, as Daniel Suarez completed the top five for Trackhouse Racing.

NASCAR Cup - Texas race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 276

3:33'14.495

   9 45  
2 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 276

+0.558

3:33'15.053

 0.558 9 40  
3 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 276

+0.678

3:33'15.173

 0.120 11 36  
4 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 276

+0.948

3:33'15.443

 0.270 10 40  
5 Mexico D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 276

+1.425

3:33'15.920

 0.477 12 32  
6 United States C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 276

+2.079

3:33'16.574

 0.654 13 43  
7 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 276

+2.309

3:33'16.804

 0.230 11 40  
8 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 276

+2.310

3:33'16.805

 0.001 13 29  
9 United States K. Busch Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 276

+3.106

3:33'17.601

 0.796 11 28  
10
C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 276

+3.324

3:33'17.819

 0.218 11 27  
11 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 276

+3.551

3:33'18.046

 0.227 11 26  
12 United States R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 276

+3.889

3:33'18.384

 0.338 9 25  
13
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 276

+4.080

3:33'18.575

 0.191 9 26  
14 United States M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 276

+4.443

3:33'18.938

 0.363 12 23  
15 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 276

+4.570

3:33'19.065

 0.127 8 22  
16 United States T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 276

+4.571

3:33'19.066

 0.001 11    
17 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 276

+4.572

3:33'19.067

 0.001 18 29  
18 United States N. Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 276

+5.140

3:33'19.635

 0.568 9 19  
19 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 276

+5.141

3:33'19.636

 0.001 9 25  
20 United States D. Hemric Kaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 276

+5.236

3:33'19.731

 0.095 11 17  
21 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 276

+5.557

3:33'20.052

 0.321 12 26  
22 United States C. Lajoie Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 276

+5.558

3:33'20.053

 0.001 11 15  
23 United States R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 276

+6.352

3:33'20.847

 0.794 11 17  
24 United States J. Haley Rick Ware Racing 51 Ford 276

+6.353

3:33'20.848

 0.001 11 13  
25 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 276

+6.703

3:33'21.198

 0.350 9 12  
26
Z. Smith Spire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 276

+6.703

3:33'21.198

 0.000 12 11  
27 United States K. Grala Rick Ware Racing 15 Ford 276

+6.979

3:33'21.474

 0.276 12 10  
28 United States H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 276

+9.429

3:33'23.924

 2.450 11 13  
29 United States J. Johnson Legacy Motor Club 84 Toyota 276

+10.093

3:33'24.588

 0.664 13 8  
30 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 276

+10.094

3:33'24.589

 0.001 11 15  
31 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 276

+10.537

3:33'25.032

 0.443 10 6  
32 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 275

+1 Lap

3:32'42.480

 1 Lap 8 15 Accident
33 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 268

+8 Laps

3:33'27.740

 7 Laps 12 17  
34 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 226

+50 Laps

2:46'08.532

 42 Laps 13 3 Accident
35 United States M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 143

+133 Laps

1:44'17.898

 83 Laps 6 5 Accident
36 J. Berry Stewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 136

+140 Laps

1:36'08.448

 7 Laps 7 1 Accident
37 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 100

+176 Laps

1:04'00.124

 36 Laps 6 1 Accident
38 United States A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 98

+178 Laps

1:02'40.776

 2 Laps 5   Steering
View full results  

