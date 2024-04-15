NASCAR Cup Texas: Late clash helps Elliott end 42-race winless streak

Elliott grabbed the lead for the time on a restart with eight of the scheduled 267 laps remaining, after Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecked off Turn 2 to bring out the 12th caution of the race, and fended off Denny Hamlin on a restart with two laps to go.

Kyle Larson then hit the wall at Turn 2 to cause another caution and set up yet another restart with two laps to go, only for Hamlin to spin at Turn 4 while fighting Elliott for the lead which sent the race into overtime.

But the 2020 NASCAR Cup champion then needed to keep clear of Ross Chastain in two overtime restarts, a second caused by a wreck involving Harrison Burton and Kaz Grala, before finally securing the win when the caution came out after William Byron clashed with Chastain as the pair battled for second place.

The victory ended a winless streak by Elliott that dates to the 2022 season, a span that included missed races for a leg injury and a one-race NASCAR suspension.

With the caution out to ensure he could ease to the chequered flag, an emotional Elliott said over his team radio: “I cannot tell you, each and every one of you, how much I appreciate you for sticking with me.”

Elliott, with his 19th career win, becomes the third different Hendrick Motorsports driver to win in the first nine races of the 2024 season.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Hooters Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

"Oh, man, I couldn't feel any better," Elliott said after the race. "Hooter's has been a partner of ours for a number of years now. It's been a dream of mine to pay respect to the late Alan Kulwicki.

"Driving this car to a victory and do a Polish victory lap - it's just really crazy how things came full circle there in that moment. It was pretty emotional for me. He beat dad back in the day. Here we are sharing his sponsor and having an opportunity to win today.

"I couldn't be more grateful for this journey and kind of the path that hasn't always been fun, but certainly have enjoyed working with our guys. We've been working really hard and really well together. Like I said, hasn't always been fun, but we've enjoyed the fight together."

The late collisions saw Brad Keselowski move up to second for RFK Racing, with Elliot’s Hendrick team-mate Byron in third.

Tyler Reddick took his best result since finishing runner-up in Las Vegas with fourth place for 23XI Racing, as Daniel Suarez completed the top five for Trackhouse Racing.

