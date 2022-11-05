Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR Cup as Petty GMS owner, driver Next / NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race
NASCAR News

The secret weapon who could lead Bell to NASCAR Cup glory

Christopher Bell is a dark horse in this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series title-decider at Phoenix, but he's no stranger to pulling off shock victories with his back against the wall.

Nick DeGroot
By:

The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver has surprised many in how his wildly hot and cold playoff run ended in a shot at the championship. But, as impressive as he was inside the car, much of the credit should also go to the crew chief calling the shots.

Adam Stevens brought Bell to pit road late in the race at the Charlotte Roval, and Bell made use of those four fresh tyres by charging to victory. Round of 12 elimination was certain without that victory.

Three weeks later, he was in the same scenario again at Martinsville. Stevens called him to pit road, took four tyres, and Bell muscled his way to the front of the field to win, just as he had in the round before. Now, they have a legitimate shot at the championship this weekend.

This may all be new for Bell, but not for his crew chief. Stevens led soon-to-be-former JGR driver Kyle Busch, who will depart for Richard Childress Racing next year, to 28 Cup wins and five Championship 4 appearances. The pairing won the title in 2015 and 2019, and now a third crown is on the cards with Bell.

Read Also:

Reflecting on Stevens' impact, 27-year-old Bell said: "He's a genius. He's the reason why we're here, for sure. I believe that we have the best team, and that stems from Adam."

A key aspect of their relationship is the trust involved. At Martinsville, it would have been just as sensible to try and stay out as Chase Briscoe did, hoping to steal the win with a track position grab. No matter the situation, Bell has always put his trust in that man atop the pit box.

"I never question him," said Bell. "Even at Martinsville, whenever we pitted for tyres, I think I restarted sixth, I felt a lot better winning at the road course (Charlotte Roval) whenever I was 12th with tyres than I did at Martinsville. I thought that one was going to be a lot harder.

"I never questioned him. That's his job. I think that's one thing we really do well: he lets me do my job, and I let him do his job."

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry and Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, ARK.io Chevrolet Camaro

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry and Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, ARK.io Chevrolet Camaro

Bell expects pit road to play a major role at Phoenix, just as it did in last year's finale. And that all starts with qualifying, which one can parlay into the best pit stall selection.

That's good news for Bell, who has been one of the best qualifiers in the Cup Series this year. He has the third highest average starting position among full-time drivers and is tied with Kyle Larson for the most poles (four).

"Yeah, it's huge," he said. "I think qualifying, while it does not mean a big deal for the race, I think it means a huge deal for pit selection.

"Winning the pole, the way it works out, just the Final 4 guys will pick first amongst themselves. Being the top qualifier and getting the number one pit stall is going to be a huge advantage."

Bell has been here before, at Charlotte and Martinsville, where it was win or nothing. That's exactly what Phoenix has come down to every single year since this format was introduced in 2014, and this combination of driver and crew chief have already proven their worth in those high-pressure situations. 

shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR Cup as Petty GMS owner, driver
Previous article

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR Cup as Petty GMS owner, driver
Next article

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR Cup as Petty GMS owner, driver
NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR Cup as Petty GMS owner, driver

NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes
NASCAR

NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Latest news

Bottas keen to stick around with Sauber for Audi F1 arrival
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas keen to stick around with Sauber for Audi F1 arrival

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says he would be interested in sticking around at the Sauber-run team for when Audi jumps in as a partner in 2026.

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi admits championship leader and protégé Francesco Bagnaia doesn’t look like “the usual Pecco” on track at the Valencia title decider.

Super GT Motegi: Impul ends Nissan’s title drought in dramatic finale
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Super GT Motegi: Impul ends Nissan’s title drought in dramatic finale

Nissan claimed its first SUPER GT title in seven years after Impul duo Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine finished second to Kunimitsu Honda’s Tadasuke Makino and Naoki Yamamoto in the Motegi decider.

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race

Joey Logano put himself in the best position possible to capture his second NASCAR Cup Series championship by securing pole position for the final race of the season at Phoenix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.