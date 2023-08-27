Subscribe
Previous / Kurt Busch announces NASCAR retirement
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher continued his hot streak to win the final race of NASCAR's regular season at Daytona, as Bubba Wallace clinched the final 2023 playoff spot.

Jim Utter
By:

The race was sent into a two-lap overtime following a horrific crash involving Ryan Preece that resulted in the Stewart-Haas driver being sent to hospital, with Kevin Harvick in the lead on his final outing at the superspeedway.

But Harvick had Buescher and RFK team-mate Brad Keselowski behind him, and a push from the 2012 Cup champion moved Buescher ahead of Harvick shortly after the restart. He then held off Keselowski by 0.098 seconds at the checkered flag to claim his third win in the past five races.

It’s the first 1-2 finish for RFK Racing since the 2014 season and Buescher will enter the 2023 playoff field as the fourth seed.

The 30-year-old said the result was “as much Brad’s win as ours right there”.

“That was the right help, aggressive, sticking with us,” he said.

”I was waiting for him to do something there coming to the finish. I figured we’d be side by side. Looked like it stalled out a little behind there.

“Just so thankful for Brad for all those pushes at the right time. Found each other here and there throughout the race, lost each other, and got back on when it counted.”

Aric Almirola ended up third ahead of Chase Elliott, for whom fourth place was not enough to continue his unbroken streak of playoff appearances.

Joey Logano rounded out the top five ahead of Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch, as Harvick dropped to ninth behind William Byron. Corey LaJoie completed the top 10.

Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang

Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

A repeat winner at Daytona meant Bubba Wallace clinched the 16th and final spot in the playoffs based on points and thanks to his 12th place finish.

Joining Buescher and Wallace in the playoffs are regular season champion Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Byron, Christopher Bell, Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Harvick, Busch, Ross Chastain, Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Several cars were eliminated during the 'Big One' on the final lap of Stage 2. After Truex had beaten Bell in a caution-free Stage 1, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver turned Ty Gibbs into leader Blaney - who got turned into the outside wall to trigger the pileup that collected more than 16 cars.

Keselowski therefore inherited the Stage 2 win, but didn't emerge as a factor in Stage 3 until after the final round of green flag stops as Harvick led the field with four laps to go.

That was when Preece, running in the middle of the pack, was turned by Erik Jones and his car barrel-rolled several times in the grass down the backstretch before it came to a stop on its wheels.

It took several minutes but Preece emerged from the car on his own feet. He was transported to the infield care centre on a stretcher for precautionary reasons, then taken by ambulance to Halifax Medical Center for further evaluation.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s vice president of competition, Greg Zipadelli, said that Preece was “alert but shaken up” before being taken to the hospital.

NASCAR Cup Daytona Race Results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States C. Buescher Chris Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 163 2:36'22.364   8 40  
2 United States B. Keselowski Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 163 +0.098 0.098 7 45  
3 United States A. Almirola Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 163 +0.178 0.080 7 34  
4 United States C. Elliott Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 163 +0.206 0.028 7 37  
5 United States J. Logano Joey Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 163 +0.254 0.048 7 39  
6 United States A. Bowman Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 163 +0.269 0.015 7 38  
7 United States K. Busch Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 163 +0.306 0.037 8 39  
8 United States W. Byron William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 163 +0.352 0.046 7 35  
9 United States K. Harvick Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 163 +0.380 0.028 9 36  
10 United States C. Lajoie Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 163 +0.452 0.072 8 27  
11 United States T. Dillon Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 163 +0.469 0.017 9 26  
12 United States B. Wallace Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 163 +0.511 0.042 7 30  
13 United States M. McDowell Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 163 +0.546 0.035 8 24  
14 United States A. Hill Austin Hill Beard Motorsports 62 Chevrolet 163 +0.582 0.036 9    
15
C. Smith Chandler Smith Kaulig Racing
 13 Chevrolet 163 +0.639 0.057 7    
16 United States C. Bell Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 163 +0.692 0.053 9 30  
17 United States R. Chastain Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 163 +0.725 0.033 7 22  
18 United States E. Jones Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 163 +0.766 0.041 8 19  
19 United States J. Yeley J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing 51 Ford 163 +0.860 0.094 10    
20 Mexico D. Suarez Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 163 +0.915 0.055 8 26  
21 United States J. Haley Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 163 +1.013 0.098 7 16  
22 J. Berry Josh Berry Legacy Motor Club 42 Chevrolet 163 +1.069 0.056 7    
23 United States B. McLeod B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 163 +1.497 0.428 8 14  
24 United States M. Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 163 +3.013 1.516 8 23  
25 United States T. Reddick Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 163 +7.762 4.749 10 17  
26 United States D. Hamlin Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 162 +1 Lap 1 Lap 11 14  
27 United States K. Larson Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 161 +2 Laps 1 Lap 9 10  
28 United States H. Burton Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 160 +3 Laps 1 Lap 9 9  
29 United States A. Allmendinger A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 160 +3 Laps 1.091 9 8  
30 United States C. Briscoe Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 156 +7 Laps 4 Laps 7 9 Accident
31 United States R. Preece Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 155 +8 Laps 1 Lap 6 6 Accident
32 United States T. Gilliland Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 131 +32 Laps 24 Laps 7 5 Overheating
33 United States A. Dillon Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 102 +61 Laps 29 Laps 6 7 Accident
34 United States R. Stenhouse Jr. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 96 +67 Laps 6 Laps 8 3 Accident
35
T. Gibbs Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 94 +69 Laps 2 Laps 4 9 Accident
36 United States R. Blaney Ryan Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 94 +69 Laps 0.083 4 1 Accident
37 United States A. Cindric Austin Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 94 +69 Laps 1.087 6 5 Accident
38 United States R. Herbst Riley Herbst Front Row Motorsports 36 Ford 94 +69 Laps 1'46.186 6   Accident
39 United States B. Poole Brennan Poole Rick Ware Racing 15 Ford 93 +70 Laps 1 Lap 5   Accident
View full results  

shares
comments

Related video

Kurt Busch announces NASCAR retirement
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Byron wins, Harvick and Keselowski book playoff spots

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Byron wins, Harvick and Keselowski book playoff spots

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Byron wins, Harvick and Keselowski book playoff spots NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Byron wins, Harvick and Keselowski book playoff spots

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole

NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Hamlin earns 40th pole

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Chase Elliott More
Chase Elliott
Elliott: Van Gisbergen will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" after NASCAR win

Elliott: Van Gisbergen will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" after NASCAR win

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Elliott: Van Gisbergen will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" after NASCAR win Elliott: Van Gisbergen will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" after NASCAR win

Hamlin calls for Elliott suspension after NASCAR Charlotte crash

Hamlin calls for Elliott suspension after NASCAR Charlotte crash

NASCAR

Hamlin calls for Elliott suspension after NASCAR Charlotte crash Hamlin calls for Elliott suspension after NASCAR Charlotte crash

Snowboard crash puts injured Elliott out of Las Vegas NASCAR Cup race

Snowboard crash puts injured Elliott out of Las Vegas NASCAR Cup race

NASCAR Cup

Snowboard crash puts injured Elliott out of Las Vegas NASCAR Cup race Snowboard crash puts injured Elliott out of Las Vegas NASCAR Cup race

Latest news

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

INDY IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

BTCC BTCC
Donington Grand Prix Circuit

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

F1 Formula 1

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Autosport Staff

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

Plus
Plus
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe