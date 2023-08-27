NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot
RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher continued his hot streak to win the final race of NASCAR's regular season at Daytona, as Bubba Wallace clinched the final 2023 playoff spot.
The race was sent into a two-lap overtime following a horrific crash involving Ryan Preece that resulted in the Stewart-Haas driver being sent to hospital, with Kevin Harvick in the lead on his final outing at the superspeedway.
But Harvick had Buescher and RFK team-mate Brad Keselowski behind him, and a push from the 2012 Cup champion moved Buescher ahead of Harvick shortly after the restart. He then held off Keselowski by 0.098 seconds at the checkered flag to claim his third win in the past five races.
It’s the first 1-2 finish for RFK Racing since the 2014 season and Buescher will enter the 2023 playoff field as the fourth seed.
The 30-year-old said the result was “as much Brad’s win as ours right there”.
“That was the right help, aggressive, sticking with us,” he said.
”I was waiting for him to do something there coming to the finish. I figured we’d be side by side. Looked like it stalled out a little behind there.
“Just so thankful for Brad for all those pushes at the right time. Found each other here and there throughout the race, lost each other, and got back on when it counted.”
Aric Almirola ended up third ahead of Chase Elliott, for whom fourth place was not enough to continue his unbroken streak of playoff appearances.
Joey Logano rounded out the top five ahead of Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch, as Harvick dropped to ninth behind William Byron. Corey LaJoie completed the top 10.
Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
A repeat winner at Daytona meant Bubba Wallace clinched the 16th and final spot in the playoffs based on points and thanks to his 12th place finish.
Joining Buescher and Wallace in the playoffs are regular season champion Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Byron, Christopher Bell, Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Harvick, Busch, Ross Chastain, Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Several cars were eliminated during the 'Big One' on the final lap of Stage 2. After Truex had beaten Bell in a caution-free Stage 1, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver turned Ty Gibbs into leader Blaney - who got turned into the outside wall to trigger the pileup that collected more than 16 cars.
Keselowski therefore inherited the Stage 2 win, but didn't emerge as a factor in Stage 3 until after the final round of green flag stops as Harvick led the field with four laps to go.
That was when Preece, running in the middle of the pack, was turned by Erik Jones and his car barrel-rolled several times in the grass down the backstretch before it came to a stop on its wheels.
It took several minutes but Preece emerged from the car on his own feet. He was transported to the infield care centre on a stretcher for precautionary reasons, then taken by ambulance to Halifax Medical Center for further evaluation.
Stewart-Haas Racing’s vice president of competition, Greg Zipadelli, said that Preece was “alert but shaken up” before being taken to the hospital.
NASCAR Cup Daytona Race Results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|C. Buescher Chris Buescher RFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|163
|2:36'22.364
|8
|40
|2
|B. Keselowski Brad Keselowski RFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|163
|+0.098
|0.098
|7
|45
|3
|A. Almirola Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|163
|+0.178
|0.080
|7
|34
|4
|C. Elliott Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.206
|0.028
|7
|37
|5
|J. Logano Joey Logano Team Penske
|22
|Ford
|163
|+0.254
|0.048
|7
|39
|6
|A. Bowman Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.269
|0.015
|7
|38
|7
|K. Busch Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.306
|0.037
|8
|39
|8
|W. Byron William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.352
|0.046
|7
|35
|9
|K. Harvick Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|163
|+0.380
|0.028
|9
|36
|10
|C. Lajoie Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.452
|0.072
|8
|27
|11
|T. Dillon Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.469
|0.017
|9
|26
|12
|B. Wallace Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|163
|+0.511
|0.042
|7
|30
|13
|M. McDowell Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|163
|+0.546
|0.035
|8
|24
|14
|A. Hill Austin Hill Beard Motorsports
|62
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.582
|0.036
|9
|15
|
C. Smith Chandler Smith Kaulig Racing
|13
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.639
|0.057
|7
|16
|C. Bell Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|163
|+0.692
|0.053
|9
|30
|17
|R. Chastain Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.725
|0.033
|7
|22
|18
|E. Jones Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.766
|0.041
|8
|19
|19
|J. Yeley J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|163
|+0.860
|0.094
|10
|20
|D. Suarez Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|163
|+0.915
|0.055
|8
|26
|21
|J. Haley Justin Haley Kaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|163
|+1.013
|0.098
|7
|16
|22
|J. Berry Josh Berry Legacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|163
|+1.069
|0.056
|7
|23
|B. McLeod B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|163
|+1.497
|0.428
|8
|14
|24
|M. Truex Jr. Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|163
|+3.013
|1.516
|8
|23
|25
|T. Reddick Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|163
|+7.762
|4.749
|10
|17
|26
|D. Hamlin Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|162
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|11
|14
|27
|K. Larson Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|161
|+2 Laps
|1 Lap
|9
|10
|28
|H. Burton Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|160
|+3 Laps
|1 Lap
|9
|9
|29
|A. Allmendinger A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|160
|+3 Laps
|1.091
|9
|8
|30
|C. Briscoe Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|156
|+7 Laps
|4 Laps
|7
|9
|Accident
|31
|R. Preece Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|155
|+8 Laps
|1 Lap
|6
|6
|Accident
|32
|T. Gilliland Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|131
|+32 Laps
|24 Laps
|7
|5
|Overheating
|33
|A. Dillon Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|102
|+61 Laps
|29 Laps
|6
|7
|Accident
|34
|R. Stenhouse Jr. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|96
|+67 Laps
|6 Laps
|8
|3
|Accident
|35
|
T. Gibbs Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|94
|+69 Laps
|2 Laps
|4
|9
|Accident
|36
|R. Blaney Ryan Blaney Team Penske
|12
|Ford
|94
|+69 Laps
|0.083
|4
|1
|Accident
|37
|A. Cindric Austin Cindric Team Penske
|2
|Ford
|94
|+69 Laps
|1.087
|6
|5
|Accident
|38
|R. Herbst Riley Herbst Front Row Motorsports
|36
|Ford
|94
|+69 Laps
|1'46.186
|6
|Accident
|39
|B. Poole Brennan Poole Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|93
|+70 Laps
|1 Lap
|5
|Accident
|View full results
