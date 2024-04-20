NASCAR denies Kyle Larson a qualifying attempt at Talladega
Kyle Larson's chase for a fourth consecutive pole in the NASCAR Cup Series ended before it even started on Saturday.
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Larson was not allowed to make a qualifying attempt on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team could face further NASCAR penalties.
Prior to the start of the first round of Saturday morning's qualifying session, NASCAR announced Larson would not be allowed to participate and was sent back to the Cup Series garage.
A NASCAR spokesman said the team was penalised for making an unapproved adjustment to the roof rail of the car while it was being pushed from the garage to the grid.
NASCAR takes a very dim view of anyone making any material adjustments to the race cars after they’ve been through technical inspection. Any additional penalties for the incident would be announced next week.
Due to not taking part in qualifying, Larson will lose pit selection and have to start from the rear of Sunday’s race.
Larson had been on a roll of late, winning the pole at Richmond, Martinsville and last weekend at Texas.
Earlier this season, the Stewart-Haas Racing teams of Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece were each docked 35 points after NASCAR discovered altered roof rail deflectors on each car during inspection at Atlanta race weekend.
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
Other penalties this year have included Team Penske’s Joey Logano, who was fined $10,000 for wearing webbed gloves to restrict air coming into his cockpit, and thereby reduce drag, during qualifying in Atlanta.
Hendrick Motorsports was on the end of the biggest-ever penalty handed out by NASCAR last year due to unapproved modification of hood louvres – which are a single-source part.
Hood louvres are vents in the bonnet of each manufacturer’s car that serve as a release point for the ducts that transfer air out of the radiator. All four Hendrick cars, and one from Kaulig Racing, were sanctioned.
All five crew chiefs of the respective drivers were fined $100,000 and suspended for four races over the incident, which occurred in March 2023.
Two Hendrick crew chiefs, who were subbing for the penalised individuals, were then found guilty of illegal modifications to the greenhouse of their cars at the Richmond race that followed. They were fined $75,000 and also suspended.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Larson 'still has a lot to learn' after impressive Indy 500 test showing
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Byron leads emotional Hendrick 1-2-3
NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win
NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron beats Gibbs to pole
Latest news
Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Dixon wins strategic battle, Herta hits Newgarden
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”
Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments