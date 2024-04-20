All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Talladega

NASCAR denies Kyle Larson a qualifying attempt at Talladega

Kyle Larson's chase for a fourth consecutive pole in the NASCAR Cup Series ended before it even started on Saturday.

Jim Utter Charles Bradley
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Larson was not allowed to make a qualifying attempt on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway and his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team could face further NASCAR penalties.

Prior to the start of the first round of Saturday morning's qualifying session, NASCAR announced Larson would not be allowed to participate and was sent back to the Cup Series garage.

A NASCAR spokesman said the team was penalised for making an unapproved adjustment to the roof rail of the car while it was being pushed from the garage to the grid.

NASCAR takes a very dim view of anyone making any material adjustments to the race cars after they’ve been through technical inspection. Any additional penalties for the incident would be announced next week.

Due to not taking part in qualifying, Larson will lose pit selection and have to start from the rear of Sunday’s race.

Larson had been on a roll of late, winning the pole at Richmond, Martinsville and last weekend at Texas.

Earlier this season, the Stewart-Haas Racing teams of Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece were each docked 35 points after NASCAR discovered altered roof rail deflectors on each car during inspection at Atlanta race weekend.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Other penalties this year have included Team Penske’s Joey Logano, who was fined $10,000 for wearing webbed gloves to restrict air coming into his cockpit, and thereby reduce drag, during qualifying in Atlanta.

Hendrick Motorsports was on the end of the biggest-ever penalty handed out by NASCAR last year due to unapproved modification of hood louvres – which are a single-source part.

Hood louvres are vents in the bonnet of each manufacturer’s car that serve as a release point for the ducts that transfer air out of the radiator. All four Hendrick cars, and one from Kaulig Racing, were sanctioned.

All five crew chiefs of the respective drivers were fined $100,000 and suspended for four races over the incident, which occurred in March 2023.

Two Hendrick crew chiefs, who were subbing for the penalised individuals, were then found guilty of illegal modifications to the greenhouse of their cars at the Richmond race that followed. They were fined $75,000 and also suspended.

Read Also:

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article NASCAR Cup Texas: Late clash helps Elliott end 42-race winless streak

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three

McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three

NASCAR Cup
Talladega
McDowell wins Talladega Cup pole as Ford sweeps top three
NASCAR Cup Texas: Late clash helps Elliott end 42-race winless streak

NASCAR Cup Texas: Late clash helps Elliott end 42-race winless streak

NASCAR Cup
Texas
NASCAR Cup Texas: Late clash helps Elliott end 42-race winless streak
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Kyle Larson
More from
Kyle Larson
Larson 'still has a lot to learn' after impressive Indy 500 test showing

Larson 'still has a lot to learn' after impressive Indy 500 test showing

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500 Open test
Larson 'still has a lot to learn' after impressive Indy 500 test showing
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test

Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Hendrick Motorsports
More from
Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Byron leads emotional Hendrick 1-2-3

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Byron leads emotional Hendrick 1-2-3

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Byron leads emotional Hendrick 1-2-3
NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win

NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win
NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron beats Gibbs to pole

NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron beats Gibbs to pole

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron beats Gibbs to pole

Latest news

Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach

Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Dixon wins strategic battle, Herta hits Newgarden

IndyCar Long Beach: Dixon wins strategic battle, Herta hits Newgarden

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Dixon wins strategic battle, Herta hits Newgarden
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”
Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle

Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe