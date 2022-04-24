2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Due to the Formula 1 race at Imola, MotoGP was forced to alter its Sunday race schedule from the standard European format.

Instead of Moto3 and Moto2 preceding MotoGP, Moto3 was the first race on the bill, while Moto2 went last.

In the 21-lap Moto3 contest, a five-rider battle for victory raged, with Aspar’s Sergio Garcia emerging victorious having led comfortably in the early stages.

Poleman Deniz Oncu (Tech3 KTM) dropped from the lead off the line, but remained in the lead group that would include Garcia, his Aspar GasGas team-mate Izan Guevara, Max Racing Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki and Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia.

Garcia led over the line on the final lap and would resist attacks from behind to snare victory by just 0.069 seconds from Masia, while Sasaki completed the podium.

Oncu missed out on the rostrum by 0.100s, with Guevara completing the top five. A distant sixth was Prustel GP’s Carlos Tatay on his CF Moto, with Snipers Honda rider Andrea Migno, erstwhile championship leader Dennis Foggia (Leopard Honda), CIP KTM’s Joel Kelso and MT Helmets KTM rookie Diogo Moreira completing the top 10.

Garcia’s victory has put him to the top of the championship standings by one point from Foggia, with Masia a further 28 points adrift in third. The Aspar rider’s day was not without incident, however, as he crashed in parc ferme – though he and his team were unharmed.

2022 Moto3 Portuguese Grand Prix - Full race result

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Moto2 race was red-flagged after 10 riders crashed out in spectacular fashion at the first corner as rainfall started to affect grip.

Despite one bike catching fire, all riders were able to walk away from the accident.

The race was restarted over seven laps in dry conditions, with Joe Roberts claiming a historic first win for himself in Moto2 and the first grand prix victory for an American rider since Ben Spies took to the top step of the podium at Assen in MotoGP in 2011.

VR46 rider Celestino Vietti finished second to extend his championship lead, while Jorge Navarro (Pons) completed the podium.

2022 Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix - Full race result