2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto2 / Algarve Results

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

A dramatic day of racing in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes at the Portuguese Grand Prix saw Sergio Garcia and Joe Roberts take victory.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Due to the Formula 1 race at Imola, MotoGP was forced to alter its Sunday race schedule from the standard European format.

Instead of Moto3 and Moto2 preceding MotoGP, Moto3 was the first race on the bill, while Moto2 went last.

In the 21-lap Moto3 contest, a five-rider battle for victory raged, with Aspar’s Sergio Garcia emerging victorious having led comfortably in the early stages.

Poleman Deniz Oncu (Tech3 KTM) dropped from the lead off the line, but remained in the lead group that would include Garcia, his Aspar GasGas team-mate Izan Guevara, Max Racing Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki and Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia.

Garcia led over the line on the final lap and would resist attacks from behind to snare victory by just 0.069 seconds from Masia, while Sasaki completed the podium.

Oncu missed out on the rostrum by 0.100s, with Guevara completing the top five. A distant sixth was Prustel GP’s Carlos Tatay on his CF Moto, with Snipers Honda rider Andrea Migno, erstwhile championship leader Dennis Foggia (Leopard Honda), CIP KTM’s Joel Kelso and MT Helmets KTM rookie Diogo Moreira completing the top 10.

Garcia’s victory has put him to the top of the championship standings by one point from Foggia, with Masia a further 28 points adrift in third. The Aspar rider’s day was not without incident, however, as he crashed in parc ferme – though he and his team were unharmed.

2022 Moto3 Portuguese Grand Prix - Full race result

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 21 38'17.725  
2 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 21 38'17.794 0.069
3 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 21 38'17.835 0.110
4 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 21 38'17.935 0.210
5 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 21 38'18.098 0.373
6 Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 21 38'21.819 4.094
7 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 21 38'22.454 4.729
8 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 21 38'24.895 7.170
9 Joel Kelso KTM 21 38'24.966 7.241
10 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 21 38'24.890 7.165
11 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 21 38'25.001 7.276
12 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 21 38'25.059 7.334
13 Scott Ogden Honda 21 38'25.167 7.442
14 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 21 38'36.714 18.989
15 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 21 38'40.162 22.437
16 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 21 38'40.352 22.627
17 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 21 38'43.136 25.411
18 Matteo Bertelle KTM 21 38'43.920 26.195
19 Elia Bartolini KTM 21 38'43.938 26.213
20 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 21 38'44.305 26.580
21 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 21 38'44.942 27.217
22 David Salvador Husqvarna 21 38'48.127 30.402
23 Spain Gerard Riu KTM 21 39'00.651 42.926
24 Syarifuddin Azman Honda 21 39'00.714 42.989
25 Taiyo Furusato Honda 21 39'08.257 50.532
26 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda 21 39'08.627 50.902
27 David Alonso GASGAS 21 39'08.924 51.199
28 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 21 39'11.730 54.005
  Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 17 31'06.209 4 Laps
  Ivan Ortola KTM 7 12'55.159 14 Laps
Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team

Joe Roberts, Italtrans Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Moto2 race was red-flagged after 10 riders crashed out in spectacular fashion at the first corner as rainfall started to affect grip.

Despite one bike catching fire, all riders were able to walk away from the accident.

The race was restarted over seven laps in dry conditions, with Joe Roberts claiming a historic first win for himself in Moto2 and the first grand prix victory for an American rider since Ben Spies took to the top step of the podium at Assen in MotoGP in 2011.

VR46 rider Celestino Vietti finished second to extend his championship lead, while Jorge Navarro (Pons) completed the podium.

2022 Moto2 Portuguese Grand Prix - Full race result

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap km/h
1 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 7 -    
2 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 7 2.818 2.818  
3 Spain Jorge Navarro Kalex 7 2.991 2.991  
4 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 7 3.104 3.104  
5 Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 7 3.199 3.199  
6 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 7 3.821 3.821  
7 Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 7 3.784 3.784  
8 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 7 4.648 4.648  
9 Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex 7 8.103 8.103  
10 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Kalex 7 8.880 8.880  
11 Italy Romano Fenati Boscoscuro B-21 7 9.511 9.511  
12 Keminth Kubo Kalex 7 22.541 22.541  
13 Sean Dylan Kalex 7 24.669 24.669  
14 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex 7 1'53.045 1'53.045  
15 Italy Alessandro Zaccone Kalex 6 20.609 1 Lap  
  Italy Niccolo Antonelli Kalex 3      
  United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 0      
  Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 0      
  Spain Arón Canet Kalex 0      
  United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 0      
  Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 0      
  Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 0      
  United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 0      
  Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 0      
  Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 0      
  Spain Albert Arenas Kalex 0      
  Spain Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta 0      
  Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh Kalex 0      
  Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex 0      
  Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 0      
View full results
