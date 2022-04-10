Tickets Subscribe
2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto2 / Austin Special feature

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Tony Arbolino scored his maiden Moto2 victory in a hectic Americas Grand Prix, as Jaume Masia snatched his first win of the 2022 Moto3 campaign.

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The format for the Americas GP weekend was altered, with Moto2 going first and Moto3 the final race of the day.

American Cameron Beaubier scored his first grand prix pole in front of his home fans at the Circuit of the Americas, but would get jumped off the line at the start by several riders.

Valentino Rossi protege Celestino Vietti took the lead at Turn 1, but would soon succumb to the advances of Pons rider Aron Canet.

As he chased Canet, VR46 rider and championship leader Vietti would crash out.

Race leader Canet would also end his race early with a tumble, with 12 riders ultimately failing to finish – including Ajo KTM rookie and reigning Moto3 world champion Pedro Acosta and Sam Lowes – who was caught up in a tangle with Somkiat Chantra and Fermin Aldeguer.

Canet’s crash released Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino into a lead he would stretch out to over three seconds to claim his first Moto2 win.

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He was followed home by Honda Teams Asia’s Ai Ogura, while Britain’s Jake Dixon scored his first Moto2 podium in third.

Home hero Beaubier crashed out on the last lap while running in fourth spot, which promoted Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter.

Jorge Navarro was the sole Pons rider at the chequered flag in fifth ahead of Gresini rookie Jeremy Alcoba, SAG Racing’s Bo Bendsneyder, American Joe Roberts on the Italtrans Kales, Ajo’s Augusto Fernandez and RW Racing’s Barry Baltus.

Vietti continues to lead the championship by 14 points despite his crash, with Ogura and Arbolino second and third.

In the Moto3 battle, Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia scored victory with a last-lap move to beat Leopard’s Dennis Foggia and Valentino Rossi protégé Andrea Migno (Snipers Honda).

Foggia leads the standings after four races from Aspar’s Sergio Garcia, who retired from the COTA race, while Migno hold third – albeit 33 points adrift of Foggia.

2022 Moto2 Americas GP: Race result

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex  
2 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 3.439
3 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 4.787
4 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 14.529
5 Spain Jorge Navarro Kalex 16.347
6 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 17.388
7 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 17.631
8 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 19.784
9 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 24.595
10 Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex 30.291
11 Spain Albert Arenas Kalex 33.475
12 Spain Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta 34.785
13 Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 34.988
14 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex 37.786
15 Italy Romano Fenati Boscoscuro B-21 38.408
16 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 1'19.999
17 Sean Dylan Kalex 1'24.437
  United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 1 Lap
  Italy Niccolo Antonelli Kalex 6 Laps
  Spain Arón Canet Kalex 11 Laps
  Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 14 Laps
  Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex 15 Laps
  Italy Alessandro Zaccone Kalex 15 Laps
  Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 16 Laps
  Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21  
  United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex  
  Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex  
  Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh Kalex  
  Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Kalex  
View full results

2022 Moto3 Americas GP: Race result

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Spain Jaume Masia KTM  
2 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 0.172
3 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 0.394
4 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 0.490
5 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 1.113
6 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 1.576
7 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 2.887
8 Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 8.208
9 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 8.370
10 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 8.478
11 Ivan Ortola KTM 10.084
12 Scott Ogden Honda 10.272
13 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 10.424
14 Mexico Adrian Fernandez KTM 17.967
15 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 18.088
16 Taiyo Furusato Honda 20.563
17 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 21.433
18 Joel Kelso KTM 21.959
19 Elia Bartolini KTM 29.099
20 Spain Gerard Riu KTM 34.336
21 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 34.295
22 David Salvador   39.396
23 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 1'00.909
  Spain Daniel Holgado KTM  
  Japan Kaito Toba KTM  
  Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM  
  Matteo Bertelle KTM  
  Spain Sergio García GASGAS  
  United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda  
View full results
