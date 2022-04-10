2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The format for the Americas GP weekend was altered, with Moto2 going first and Moto3 the final race of the day.

American Cameron Beaubier scored his first grand prix pole in front of his home fans at the Circuit of the Americas, but would get jumped off the line at the start by several riders.

Valentino Rossi protege Celestino Vietti took the lead at Turn 1, but would soon succumb to the advances of Pons rider Aron Canet.

As he chased Canet, VR46 rider and championship leader Vietti would crash out.

Race leader Canet would also end his race early with a tumble, with 12 riders ultimately failing to finish – including Ajo KTM rookie and reigning Moto3 world champion Pedro Acosta and Sam Lowes – who was caught up in a tangle with Somkiat Chantra and Fermin Aldeguer.

Canet’s crash released Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino into a lead he would stretch out to over three seconds to claim his first Moto2 win.

Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He was followed home by Honda Teams Asia’s Ai Ogura, while Britain’s Jake Dixon scored his first Moto2 podium in third.

Home hero Beaubier crashed out on the last lap while running in fourth spot, which promoted Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter.

Jorge Navarro was the sole Pons rider at the chequered flag in fifth ahead of Gresini rookie Jeremy Alcoba, SAG Racing’s Bo Bendsneyder, American Joe Roberts on the Italtrans Kales, Ajo’s Augusto Fernandez and RW Racing’s Barry Baltus.

Vietti continues to lead the championship by 14 points despite his crash, with Ogura and Arbolino second and third.

In the Moto3 battle, Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia scored victory with a last-lap move to beat Leopard’s Dennis Foggia and Valentino Rossi protégé Andrea Migno (Snipers Honda).

Foggia leads the standings after four races from Aspar’s Sergio Garcia, who retired from the COTA race, while Migno hold third – albeit 33 points adrift of Foggia.

2022 Moto2 Americas GP: Race result

2022 Moto3 Americas GP: Race result