2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Tony Arbolino scored his maiden Moto2 victory in a hectic Americas Grand Prix, as Jaume Masia snatched his first win of the 2022 Moto3 campaign.
The format for the Americas GP weekend was altered, with Moto2 going first and Moto3 the final race of the day.
American Cameron Beaubier scored his first grand prix pole in front of his home fans at the Circuit of the Americas, but would get jumped off the line at the start by several riders.
Valentino Rossi protege Celestino Vietti took the lead at Turn 1, but would soon succumb to the advances of Pons rider Aron Canet.
As he chased Canet, VR46 rider and championship leader Vietti would crash out.
Race leader Canet would also end his race early with a tumble, with 12 riders ultimately failing to finish – including Ajo KTM rookie and reigning Moto3 world champion Pedro Acosta and Sam Lowes – who was caught up in a tangle with Somkiat Chantra and Fermin Aldeguer.
Canet’s crash released Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino into a lead he would stretch out to over three seconds to claim his first Moto2 win.
Jaume Masia, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
He was followed home by Honda Teams Asia’s Ai Ogura, while Britain’s Jake Dixon scored his first Moto2 podium in third.
Home hero Beaubier crashed out on the last lap while running in fourth spot, which promoted Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter.
Jorge Navarro was the sole Pons rider at the chequered flag in fifth ahead of Gresini rookie Jeremy Alcoba, SAG Racing’s Bo Bendsneyder, American Joe Roberts on the Italtrans Kales, Ajo’s Augusto Fernandez and RW Racing’s Barry Baltus.
Vietti continues to lead the championship by 14 points despite his crash, with Ogura and Arbolino second and third.
In the Moto3 battle, Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia scored victory with a last-lap move to beat Leopard’s Dennis Foggia and Valentino Rossi protégé Andrea Migno (Snipers Honda).
Foggia leads the standings after four races from Aspar’s Sergio Garcia, who retired from the COTA race, while Migno hold third – albeit 33 points adrift of Foggia.
2022 Moto2 Americas GP: Race result
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|2
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|3.439
|3
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|4.787
|4
|Marcel Schrotter
|Kalex
|14.529
|5
|Jorge Navarro
|Kalex
|16.347
|6
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|17.388
|7
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|17.631
|8
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|19.784
|9
|Augusto Fernandez
|Kalex
|24.595
|10
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|30.291
|11
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|33.475
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|MV Agusta
|34.785
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|34.988
|14
|Filip Salač
|Kalex
|37.786
|15
|Romano Fenati
|Boscoscuro B-21
|38.408
|16
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Kalex
|1'19.999
|17
|Sean Dylan
|Kalex
|1'24.437
|Cameron Beaubier
|Kalex
|1 Lap
|Niccolo Antonelli
|Kalex
|6 Laps
|Arón Canet
|Kalex
|11 Laps
|Celestino Vietti Ramus
|Kalex
|14 Laps
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|15 Laps
|Alessandro Zaccone
|Kalex
|15 Laps
|Simone Corsi
|MV Agusta
|16 Laps
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro B-21
|Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|Kalex
|Gabriel Rodrigo
|Kalex
|View full results
2022 Moto3 Americas GP: Race result
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Jaume Masia
|KTM
|2
|Dennis Foggia
|Honda
|0.172
|3
|Andrea Migno
|Honda
|0.394
|4
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|0.490
|5
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|1.113
|6
|Xavier Artigas
|CF MOTO
|1.576
|7
|Izan Guevara
|GASGAS
|2.887
|8
|Carlos Tatay
|CF MOTO
|8.208
|9
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|8.370
|10
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|8.478
|11
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|10.084
|12
|Scott Ogden
|Honda
|10.272
|13
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|10.424
|14
|Adrian Fernandez
|KTM
|17.967
|15
|Lorenzo Fellon
|Honda
|18.088
|16
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|20.563
|17
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|KTM
|21.433
|18
|Joel Kelso
|KTM
|21.959
|19
|Elia Bartolini
|KTM
|29.099
|20
|Gerard Riu
|KTM
|34.336
|21
|Mario Suryo Aji
|Honda
|34.295
|22
|David Salvador
|39.396
|23
|Ana Carrasco
|KTM
|1'00.909
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|Kaito Toba
|KTM
|Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|Matteo Bertelle
|KTM
|Sergio García
|GASGAS
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|View full results