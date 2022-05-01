Tickets Subscribe
2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto2 / Jerez News

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

Aspar’s Izan Guevara won an enthralling Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix, as LCR MotoGP-linked Ai Ogura claimed his first Moto2 victory at Jerez.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

The Spanish GP saw a return to the normal Sunday race schedule, with Moto3 and Moto2 taking place before the main MotoGP grand prix.

The 22-lap Moto3 race kicked off at 11:00 am local time with Aspar GasGas rider Izan Guevara starting from pole.

The early stages of the race was a four-rider battle for victory, with the Aspar pair of Guevara and championship leader Sergio Garcia trading spots ahead of Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia and MT Helmets KTM rookie Diogo Moreira.

But the quartet got stuck into each other and allowed the lead group to swell to nine riders at one point, before a group of six broke away by over three seconds in the closing stages.

Deniz Oncu on the Tech3 KTM led with six laps to go ahead of Masia, Guevara, Garcia, Max Racing Husqvarna rider Ayumu Sasaki and Prustel GP CF Moto’s Xavi Artigas.

Sasaki came from the back of the grid and serving a long lap penalty for irresponsible riding in qualifying to get into the lead group.

Oncu led the field across the line to start the final lap having recovered from an earlier moment when he ran wide through Turn 12.

Masia carved up the inside of the Tech3 KTM rider into the Dani Pedrosa corner at Turn 6, but was pushed back to second into Turn 8.

But it would be Guevara – fourth coming into the final sector - who would snatch the lead on the outside of the final corner to score his second career victory ahead of Garcia to lead an Aspar 1-2 on the team’s home turf.

Masia completed the podium, muscling Oncu out of podium spots to fourth ahead of Artigas and Sasaki, with CIP KTM’s Kaito Toba, Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets), Ajo KTM’s Daniel Holgado and Moreira.

Championship favourite Dennis Foggia had a nightmare afternoon at Jerez on his Leopard Honda, with the Italian finishing out of the points in 18th.

Garcia leads the championship by 21 points from Foggia now, with Guevara a further nine points back in third.

2022 Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix: Full race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap Interval
1 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 22    
2 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 22 0.061 0.061
3 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 22 0.208 0.147
4 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 22 0.319 0.111
5 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 22 0.417 0.098
6 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 22 0.847 0.430
7 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 22 3.787 2.940
8 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 22 3.982 0.195
9 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 22 5.811 1.829
10 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 22 6.088 0.277
11 Matteo Bertelle KTM 22 11.069 4.981
12 Scott Ogden Honda 22 11.142 0.073
13 Ivan Ortola KTM 22 15.546 4.404
14 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 22 15.662 0.116
15 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 22 15.687 0.025
16 Elia Bartolini KTM 22 15.728 0.041
17 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 22 16.582 0.854
18 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 22 17.529 0.947
19 David Salvador Husqvarna 22 23.338 5.809
20 Spain Gerard Riu KTM 22 25.408 2.070
21 Taiyo Furusato Honda 22 25.569 0.161
22 Syarifuddin Azman Honda 22 44.166 18.597
23 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 22 44.337 0.171
  Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 14    
  Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 6    
  Mexico Adrian Fernandez KTM 5    
  Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 3    
  Joel Kelso KTM 3    
Ai Ogura, Honda Team Asia

Ai Ogura, Honda Team Asia

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the 23-lap Moto2 race, Ai Ogura led from start to finish from pole to claim his first grand prix victory.

The Japanese youngster – linked to a MotoGP move with LCR Honda in 2023 – was kept in close attention by the injured Aron Canet, who broke his left arm a week ago in Portugal, and Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino for much of the race.

Pons rider Canet gritted through the pain barrier to keep the pressure on Ogura up until the closing stages, until the Honda Team Asia rider broke away. Ogura took Honda Team Asia’s second win of the year by 2.5s from Canet, with Arbolino a further 1.160s adrift in third.

Ajo KTM’s Augusto Fernandez was a lonely fourth as team-mate Pedro Acosta finished 20th after an early crash out of the top 10.

Marcel Schrotter on the Intact GP Kalex was fifth after muscling his way through on championship leader Celestino Vietti on the VR46 Kalex late in the race.

SAG Racing rider Bo Bendsneyder was seventh ahead of Portimao race winner Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing), Aspar’s Albert Arenas and the sister Pons Kalex of Jorge Navarro.

Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes crashed out at around mid-distance, as did the sister Honda Team Asia bike of Indonesia winner Somkiat Chantra.

Vietti continues to lead the championship, but his advantage has now been cut from 34 to 19 ahead of Ogura.

2022 Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix: Full race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap Interval
1 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 23    
2 Spain Arón Canet Kalex 23 2.509 2.509
3 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 23 3.669 1.160
4 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 23 5.358 1.689
5 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 23 9.245 3.887
6 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 23 12.122 2.877
7 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 23 13.918 1.796
8 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 23 14.064 0.146
9 Spain Albert Arenas Kalex 23 18.980 4.916
10 Spain Jorge Navarro Kalex 23 27.767 8.787
11 Italy Alessandro Zaccone Kalex 23 31.536 3.769
12 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 23 33.308 1.772
13 Italy Stefano Manzi Kalex 23 33.635 0.327
14 Belgium Barry Baltus Kalex 23 33.751 0.116
15 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 23 33.836 0.085
16 Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 23 34.040 0.204
17 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Kalex 23 37.292 3.252
18 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 23 41.128 3.836
19 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh Kalex 23 41.307 0.179
20 Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex 23 46.441 5.134
21 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex 23 53.073 6.632
22 Sean Dylan Kalex 23 56.157 3.084
23 Italy Niccolo Antonelli Kalex 23 56.521 0.364
  Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 13    
  Spain Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta 9    
  United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 8    
  Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 7    
  United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 7    
  United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 6    
  Italy Romano Fenati Boscoscuro B-21 4    
View full results
Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
