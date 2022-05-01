2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

The Spanish GP saw a return to the normal Sunday race schedule, with Moto3 and Moto2 taking place before the main MotoGP grand prix.

The 22-lap Moto3 race kicked off at 11:00 am local time with Aspar GasGas rider Izan Guevara starting from pole.

The early stages of the race was a four-rider battle for victory, with the Aspar pair of Guevara and championship leader Sergio Garcia trading spots ahead of Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia and MT Helmets KTM rookie Diogo Moreira.

But the quartet got stuck into each other and allowed the lead group to swell to nine riders at one point, before a group of six broke away by over three seconds in the closing stages.

Deniz Oncu on the Tech3 KTM led with six laps to go ahead of Masia, Guevara, Garcia, Max Racing Husqvarna rider Ayumu Sasaki and Prustel GP CF Moto’s Xavi Artigas.

Sasaki came from the back of the grid and serving a long lap penalty for irresponsible riding in qualifying to get into the lead group.

Oncu led the field across the line to start the final lap having recovered from an earlier moment when he ran wide through Turn 12.

Masia carved up the inside of the Tech3 KTM rider into the Dani Pedrosa corner at Turn 6, but was pushed back to second into Turn 8.

But it would be Guevara – fourth coming into the final sector - who would snatch the lead on the outside of the final corner to score his second career victory ahead of Garcia to lead an Aspar 1-2 on the team’s home turf.

Masia completed the podium, muscling Oncu out of podium spots to fourth ahead of Artigas and Sasaki, with CIP KTM’s Kaito Toba, Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets), Ajo KTM’s Daniel Holgado and Moreira.

Championship favourite Dennis Foggia had a nightmare afternoon at Jerez on his Leopard Honda, with the Italian finishing out of the points in 18th.

Garcia leads the championship by 21 points from Foggia now, with Guevara a further nine points back in third.

2022 Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix: Full race results

Ai Ogura, Honda Team Asia Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the 23-lap Moto2 race, Ai Ogura led from start to finish from pole to claim his first grand prix victory.

The Japanese youngster – linked to a MotoGP move with LCR Honda in 2023 – was kept in close attention by the injured Aron Canet, who broke his left arm a week ago in Portugal, and Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino for much of the race.

Pons rider Canet gritted through the pain barrier to keep the pressure on Ogura up until the closing stages, until the Honda Team Asia rider broke away. Ogura took Honda Team Asia’s second win of the year by 2.5s from Canet, with Arbolino a further 1.160s adrift in third.

Ajo KTM’s Augusto Fernandez was a lonely fourth as team-mate Pedro Acosta finished 20th after an early crash out of the top 10.

Marcel Schrotter on the Intact GP Kalex was fifth after muscling his way through on championship leader Celestino Vietti on the VR46 Kalex late in the race.

SAG Racing rider Bo Bendsneyder was seventh ahead of Portimao race winner Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing), Aspar’s Albert Arenas and the sister Pons Kalex of Jorge Navarro.

Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes crashed out at around mid-distance, as did the sister Honda Team Asia bike of Indonesia winner Somkiat Chantra.

Vietti continues to lead the championship, but his advantage has now been cut from 34 to 19 ahead of Ogura.

2022 Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix: Full race results