Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper" Next / Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

TF Sport boss Tom Ferrier has explained the “turning point” in the GTE Am race at the Le Mans 24 Hours which handed the initiative to the class-winning #83 Ferrari.

TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race

The #33 TF Aston Martin Vantage of Felipe Fraga, Dylan Pereira and Ben Keating eventually finished second, a lap behind Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera and Francois Perrodo’s AF Corse Ferrari after a close battle that lasted for much of the race.

TF had recovered from Fraga being turned around on the first lap of green flag running to take the lead by the end of Fraga’s opening treble stint and, after handing over to Pereira, gained a minute on the field in the fourth hour when the rest of the pack was split behind a different safety car following Marcos Gomes’s crash at Indianapolis.

The 2020 class-winning squad responded by plugging in Bronze driver Keating earlier than planned for a single stint and had cycled back to Fraga in hour seven when the Brazilian hit debris on the approach to the first Mulsanne Chicane, puncturing both rear tyres.

This came moments after Project 1 Porsche driver Egidio Perfetti also hit debris and crashed out, but Fraga managed to keep the car pointing straight – nosing gently into the tyres before returning slowly to the pits.

Making a second stop – where the team made a precautionary change of the diffuser – just four laps after Fraga had climbed aboard meant TF was offset against the #83 Ferrari and having led 46 laps before the incident, it only did so for another 16 laps across the remainder of the race.

Asked if he considered it a race that had got away from the team, Ferrier told Autosport: “I don’t think you can ever say you think you should have won a 24-hour race, but we had the package to win it and we were in the right position to be able to do it.

“We were disappointed that we couldn’t fight a bit more near the end and take it to them and I think we would have done that if it hadn’t been for the puncture.

“I guess that was the big turning point for us in the race, the puncture and the loss of time trying to get it back very slowly.”

TF Sport celebrates its second place in GTE Am

TF Sport celebrates its second place in GTE Am

Photo by: Nick Dungan / Motorsport Images

Ferrier said that the Ferrari’s superior stint lengths may have resulted in the same outcome even without the puncture, as #83 could run 15-lap stints relative to the 14 of the Aston.

Read Also:

“Would we have maintained that safety car gap [without the puncture]? Who knows,” he said.

“Quite often when you’re in front things go your way so maybe, but the guys in the #83 had a lot of pace over the night so I think they would’ve quite easily been back with us.

“They could always do 15 laps on fuel at any pace and we could only do 14, so that made a big difference with where they could go with strategy compared to us.

“I think that probably played in their favour hugely.”

Ferrier added that he was “very impressed” by Le Mans rookie Pereira, who claimed the fastest lap of the class with a 3m49.707s on Sunday morning.

“He handled himself really well for a young driver that’s not got huge endurance racing experience,” said Ferrier.

“At Le Mans when you’re young and ballsy and prepared to risk quite a lot, you can turn a very fast laptime when the track is at a good temperature and it’s rubbered in and you’re low on fuel, but to be fair to him he didn’t make any mistakes at all.”

shares
comments

Related video

Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"

Previous article

Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"

Next article

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

3 h
2
Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

23 h
3
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar

1 d
4
MotoGP

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

4 h
5
Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

6 h
Latest news
Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
LM

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

4m
TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race
LM

TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race

12m
Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"
LM

Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"

2 h
Pre-race weight break ‘not a gamechanger’ for Corvette in Ferrari Le Mans fight
LM

Pre-race weight break ‘not a gamechanger’ for Corvette in Ferrari Le Mans fight

2 h
GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact
LM

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact

3 h
Latest videos
Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports 08:15
Le Mans
21 h

Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race 10:12
Le Mans
21 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights 04:53
Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed 01:11
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights 03:42
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights

More
James Newbold
Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

Pre-race weight break ‘not a gamechanger’ for Corvette in Ferrari Le Mans fight 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Pre-race weight break ‘not a gamechanger’ for Corvette in Ferrari Le Mans fight

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

TF Sport More
TF Sport
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar exile Plus
WEC

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar exile

Stoffel Vandoorne joins LMP2 squad Jota Sport to contest 2021 WEC
WEC

Stoffel Vandoorne joins LMP2 squad Jota Sport to contest 2021 WEC

Ed Jones to make sportscar return in Gulf 12 Hours
GT

Ed Jones to make sportscar return in Gulf 12 Hours

Trending Today

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Which is F1’s most improved team of 2021?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Which is F1’s most improved team of 2021?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far Plus

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Autosport picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class Plus

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Plus

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
Le Mans Le Mans

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race
Le Mans Le Mans

TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race

Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"
Le Mans Le Mans

Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"

Pre-race weight break ‘not a gamechanger’ for Corvette in Ferrari Le Mans fight
Le Mans Le Mans

Pre-race weight break ‘not a gamechanger’ for Corvette in Ferrari Le Mans fight

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.