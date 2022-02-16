Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance News

Farfus and Catsburg to team up at Rowe Racing for 2022 GTWCE

BMW factory drivers Augusto Farfus and Nicky Catsburg, 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge champions, will team up again in the GT World Challenge Europe with the Rowe Racing this year.

Farfus and Catsburg to team up at Rowe Racing for 2022 GTWCE
Gary Watkins
By:

Farfus and Catsburg, who claimed the 2020 IGTC title with the Walkenhorst team, will share one of two Rowe-run BMW M4 GT3s entered in the five Endurance Cup rounds of the GTWCE together with fellow factory driver Nick Yelloly.

BMW juniors Dan Harper, Max Hesse and Neil Verghagen will drive the second car fielded by the two-time Spa 24 Hours winning Rowe team on its return to the GTWCE after its departure from the DTM.

It will be the first time that Rowe has run BMWs in the GTWCE, previously known as the Blancpain GT Series, since 2018 after two years with Porsche in 2019 and 2020.

Rowe team principal said Hans-Peter Naundorf: “We are very happy to go into the 2022 season of the GTWCE with such a strong squad of drivers.

"It is going to be an exciting year, with three very experienced BMW M works drivers in one car and the three guys from the BMW Junior Team in the other — it is the perfect mix.

"We are very proud that BMW M Motorsport has entrusted us with accompanying the next step of the BMW junior team this year."

He added that he is "thrilled" to have BMW veteran Farfus in one of his cars in what will be its seventh year with the German manufacturer.

Augusto Farfus, Hyundai Motorsport N, Hyundai Veloster N ETCR

Augusto Farfus, Hyundai Motorsport N, Hyundai Veloster N ETCR

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Rowe will also return to the Nurburgring 24 Hours in May with a pair of M4s as it bids to repeat its 2020 victory with the BMW M6 GT3.

The factory drivers who will be part of this programme have yet to be announced.

Read Also:

Harper, Hesse and Verghagen will also contest the enduro on the Nurburgring-Nordschleife, driving an M4 for the RMG team.

The three juniors are moving into the GTWCE after programmes centred on the Nurburging for the past two years.

Former BMW Motorsport boss Jochen Neerpasch, who is a consultant on the revival of the junior programme he launched in 1977, explained that the three drivers had now "completed their apprenticeship on the Nordschleife over the past two years".

"They will be put to the test in the GTWCE," he said. "They will be driving at race tracks that are new to them, and will be up against the best GT drivers in the world, and at Rowe Racing, they will be in direct comparison with established BMW M works drivers.

"It is going to be an eventful season, but I am sure that they will succeed again in the new environment.”

He added that BMW has "high expectations of them" at the Nurburgring 24-hour race and suggested that they were capable of a podium finish.

BMW M4 GT3, Rowe Racing

BMW M4 GT3, Rowe Racing

Photo by: ROWE Racing

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut
Previous article

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus
WEC

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

Peugeot close to making 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry decision
Le Mans

Peugeot close to making 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry decision

Daniil Kvyat makes WEC switch with G-Drive
WEC

Daniil Kvyat makes WEC switch with G-Drive

Augusto Farfus More
Augusto Farfus
Farfus to contest full WEC season in Prodrive-run Aston Martin
WEC

Farfus to contest full WEC season in Prodrive-run Aston Martin

Farfus returns to WEC and Le Mans 24 Hours with Aston Martin Racing
WEC

Farfus returns to WEC and Le Mans 24 Hours with Aston Martin Racing

Hyundai announces 2020 WTCR drivers, Farfus dropped from line-up
WTCR

Hyundai announces 2020 WTCR drivers, Farfus dropped from line-up

Rowe Racing More
Rowe Racing
BMW outfit Rowe Racing exits DTM to focus on endurance racing
DTM

BMW outfit Rowe Racing exits DTM to focus on endurance racing

Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" in worst-ever DTM year
DTM

Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" in worst-ever DTM year

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde
GT

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde

Latest news

Farfus and Catsburg to team up at Rowe Racing for 2022 GTWCE
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Farfus and Catsburg to team up at Rowe Racing for 2022 GTWCE

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut
GT GT

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in 2022 GT World Challenge debut

MotoGP legend Rossi joins WRT for 2022 GT World Challenge Europe
GT GT

MotoGP legend Rossi joins WRT for 2022 GT World Challenge Europe

Garage 59 returns to McLaren for 2022 GT3 campaigns
GT GT

Garage 59 returns to McLaren for 2022 GT3 campaigns

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.