Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Hendrick Motorsports have a vacancy for a Content Creator.

You will be producing high-quality, video-forward content supporting Hendrick Motorsports marketing and digital initiatives, capturing race-weekend content on-site including behind-the-scenes storytelling driver features and developing, shooting and editing video content for social media, HendrickMotorsports.com, Partnership activations, Brand Campaigns and internal communications.

Candidates will have at minimum of three years of experience in video production and digital content creation.

General Motors are looking for a Social Media Assistant Manager as part of the Cadillac motorsports team.

Responsibilities include operating as a ‘control tower’ for Cadillac and GM’s motorsport and F1-related social programs, owning the content calendar within Cadillac’s broader motorsports social calendar, as well as F1.

You will have at least five to seven years’ experience in social media, marketing operations or integrated campaign management.

Join the FIA as a Vehicle Dynamics Simulation Engineer.

You will build and maintain a robust, correlated vehicle model database with the available trackside data in Formula 1, as well as integrate and enhance advanced power unit and tyre models for regulatory and performance studies. You will also be assisting the Technical Manager with targeted simulation studies in the junior single-seater categories (F2, F3, F4 and Regional).

Successful candidates will have a Master’s degree (or higher) in Mechanical, Automotive Engineering.

Applications close 9 June 2026.

Formula One has an opening for a Hospitality and Retail Marketing Manager.

This role will own the positioning, audience strategy, campaign planning, paid media, CRM, e-commerce marketing and reporting, working cross-functionally with Brand, Hospitality, Licensing teams and Partners to deliver premium and commercially effective campaigns and digital touchpoints.

You will have a minimum of five years’ experience in a marketing role managing a hospitality or luxury brand.

M-Sport is recruiting a Transport Coordinator.

You will be coordinating time-critical freight, vehicle and equipment movements for motorsport events, test and business activities as well as helping source onboard and managing contract drivers, ensuring all necessary compliance and paperwork are complete.

The ideal candidate will have previous experience within logistics, transport coordination, motorsport operations or a similar role.

Applications close Friday 26 June 2026.