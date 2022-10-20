Tickets Subscribe
General News

Magazine: What Ferrari must do next to fight for F1 titles

What does Ferrari have to do to end its Formula 1 world title drought? That’s the key question we address in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (20 October).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: What Ferrari must do next to fight for F1 titles

We all know the 2022 F1 championship could have been closer. The racing has generally been pretty good and the ground-effects machines have largely done what they were supposed to do, but we only had a brief illusion of a title fight.

What Mercedes did wrong is easy to see (though complex to fix): the W13 isn’t very good. But Ferrari did produce a fine car in the F1-75. Given how the Red Bull RB18 has developed during the year, it’s probably fair to say Ferrari was always destined to lose but, should it find itself in a similar position in future, it has many issues to fix.

The 2022 campaign has revealed quite a few Ferrari shortcomings that need to be addressed – from strategy fumbles to backing a number one driver – if it is to end its wait since Kimi Raikkonen won the 2007 F1 drivers’ title. Alex Kalinauckas examines them in our cover feature this week.

Matt Kew also outlines the reasons why Verstappen and Charles Leclerc still have much to fight for over the remainder of 2022 and makes the case for the final four GPs still being worth looking out for despite the destiny of the championship having been settled.

Mark Webber came close to winning the title for Red Bull before Sebastian Vettel or Max Verstappen. The nine-time grand prix winner helps us pick out his finest drives from an illustrious career for the latest in our Greatest Races series.

The UK motorsport scene is still very busy, with many championships being decided and the famous Formula Ford Festival on the horizon this weekend. Autosport’s extensive coverage is underlined this week by our 23-page National section.

Stefan Mackley was at Donington Park to see the British GT and GB3 titles decided, Steve Hindle looks at the legend of Formula Ford’s most famous engine and we preview next month’s MotorsportDays LIVE extravaganza.

Sebastien Bourdais tells us about the time he almost ended up in the DTM, while fellow Indycar legend Rick Mears picks out his favourite race circuit.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic honours Ferrari's Legacy at Le Mans
Previous article

32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic honours Ferrari's Legacy at Le Mans
Next article

MotorsportDays LIVE: Where 2023 season planning kicks off

MotorsportDays LIVE: Where 2023 season planning kicks off
Latest news

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist

Lewis Hamilton believes Formula 1 “might as well not have a cost cap” if breaches result in a slap on the wrist as all teams will exceed it.

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team is in negotiation with the FIA over an Accepted Breach Agreement in relation to its alleged breach of the 2021 cost cap.

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix

Mercedes is expected to reveal the last of its big update packages at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, and we’ve already caught sight of a major aspect as the team prepares the car for action.

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite

Valtteri Bottas says Alfa Romeo “need to score” to fend off Aston Martin for sixth in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship, pinning its recent reliability setbacks on winter mileage losses.

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
