Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Magazine: What Ferrari must do next to fight for F1 titles
General News

MotorsportDays LIVE: Where 2023 season planning kicks off

In just over two weeks’ time, Silverstone will again play host to the national motorsport extravaganza that offers plenty of opportunities to get behind the wheel, and network too

MotorsportDays LIVE: Where 2023 season planning kicks off

The fourth edition of MotorsportDays LIVE takes place at Silverstone on 4-5 November, and it truly showcases the diverse world of national motorsport. Over 50 different racing championships will be represented, with many offering test drives on the International Circuit. The unique event, Europe’s largest on-track motorsport show, is targeted at not only current licence holders but those wanting to take their first steps into the sport, with the governing body, Motorsport UK, having a strong presence. And tickets are free of charge.

Top championships to offer test drives

High-profile categories such as the British Endurance Championship and TCR UK will be present, looking to host existing teams and drivers and attract newcomers to their growing grids featuring sportscar and touring car machinery.

TCR UK championship promoter and former British Touring Car driver Stewart Lines is enthusiastic about the appeal of the event: “Exhibiting at MotorsportDays LIVE puts us in front of leading teams and potential drivers. There’s nothing like being able to offer first-hand experience to potential competitors, and offering drives in our race cars is a huge part of the event’s appeal for a major championship like TCR UK.

“TCR is the future of touring car racing and this is the best way to find out why. We’ll also be catering for the club-level racer, providing the chance for those on a lower budget to try out cars from the Milltek Sport Civic Cup. This championship boasts large grids and offers one of the best opportunities to race in competitive, affordable one-make racing in the UK.”

The growth of lower-cost championships is a topical theme for the event. The 750 Motor Club has an array of series to suit all budgets, from the modern Clio Sport Championship to its Historic 750 Formula. The club has chosen to expand its presence at MotorsportDays LIVE with a display that will span four of the vast Formula 1 garages in the Silverstone Wing. The club will invite drivers to join its innovative Foundation Programme, which offers a freshly built race car bundled with discounted entry, registration and membership fees (plus race kit and ARDS for novices) to make it even easier and more cost-effective for drivers to get on the grid.

 

James Winstanley, communications manager at 750 Motor Club, explains the reason for making a greater investment in the show: “MotorsportDays LIVE helps us boost visibility in the racing community at a show where everyone is directly involved in motorsport, so every conversation is an opportunity, whether an experienced club racer is looking for their next formula, or helping assist a novice onto a 750 Motor Club grid for the first time.”

With championships from well-established promoters such as the British Automobile Racing Club, MotorSport Vision Racing, British Racing & Sports Car Club and the British Drift Championship, it’s a rare opportunity to meet the UK’s leading clubs together in one venue.

Some of the fastest UK categories will light up the track, with three of the most innovative prototype manufacturers in the world – Praga, Radical and Revolution – committing to the show. Praga’s lightweight, turbocharged R1 featured in a successful one-make Cup at top UK circuits this year. Radical is one of the largest producers of racing cars in the world, selling more than 2000 cars over the past two decades, and will continue its 25th anniversary celebrations at the event, demonstrating an impressive racing ladder from entry-level SR1 to the turbocharged SR10.

Revolution launched its first car, the Revolution A-One, at the inaugural MotorsportDays LIVE show in 2018. Its fastest car, the Revolution A-One 500SC, is a 500bhp supercharged racer with high downforce and, like Praga and Radical, Revolution will be offering potential customers the chance to sample the speed at Silverstone.

It’s not just about car constructors, though. One of many brands at the show is Quaife Engineering, making its MotorsportDays LIVE debut. The company has manufactured gearboxes, differentials and drivetrain components since 1965. Today, it employs 80 skilled engineers, works with more than 200 distributors, and trades in 26 countries.

 

Where the national motorsport industry meets

Above the pitlane, the Silverstone Wing will feature a wide range of motorsport companies. Each exhibit will be showcasing the latest products and sharing their industry experience with those looking to enter the world of motorsport.

The Wing provides a warm and welcoming area for championships, exhibitors and drivers to network and start shopping for the new season. Furthermore, the new bridge offers a covered walkway from the outside of the circuit and will be accessible to MotorsportDays LIVE guests for the first time.

Motorsport UK will have a large presence in the exhibition area and will be on hand to provide support to drivers renewing their licence before next season. It’s an opportunity regardless of experience to explore options for the following year and chat with teams, championships and other drivers. MotorsportDays LIVE is a chance for guests to engage with Motorsport UK to get a better understanding of the array of racing opportunities available in the UK.

MotorsportDays LIVE event director Ben Whibley said: “In the time we have been running the show, it has become the place where the new season starts early. No other event brings together such a vast range of championships, with most offering the chance to test cars to the limit at the home of the British Grand Prix.

“It’s an unmissable event for drivers, teams and newcomers to the sport.”

shares
comments
Magazine: What Ferrari must do next to fight for F1 titles
Previous article

Magazine: What Ferrari must do next to fight for F1 titles

Latest news

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist

Lewis Hamilton believes Formula 1 “might as well not have a cost cap” if breaches result in a slap on the wrist as all teams will exceed it.

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team is in negotiation with the FIA over an Accepted Breach Agreement in relation to its alleged breach of the 2021 cost cap.

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix

Mercedes is expected to reveal the last of its big update packages at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, and we’ve already caught sight of a major aspect as the team prepares the car for action.

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite

Valtteri Bottas says Alfa Romeo “need to score” to fend off Aston Martin for sixth in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship, pinning its recent reliability setbacks on winter mileage losses.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.