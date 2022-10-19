Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Autosport International teams up with Sir Jackie Stewart for Racing Against Dementia Next / Magazine: What Ferrari must do next to fight for F1 titles
General / Motorsport.com announcements Motorsport.com news

32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic honours Ferrari's Legacy at Le Mans

On January 28, the lawns of The Breakers will host 24 Ferraris that competed in the iconic 24-hour endurance race.

By:
Co-author:
Canossa Events
32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic honours Ferrari's Legacy at Le Mans

Every January, the warm sun of Palm Beach, Florida, is home to the largest Ferrari-only auto event in the world. The Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Concorso d'Eleganza is a celebration of all things Ferrari, and for the 32nd edition, special attention is directed to Ferrari and the world's most iconic endurance race – the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Taking place 26-29 January at The Breakers in Palm Beach, this year's Cavallino Classic will include 150 Ferraris spanning decades of Prancing Horse production. Several Ferrari anniversaries will be celebrated for this special event, including 70 years of the 250 MM, 340 MM, 625 TF, and the 735 Sport, all of which arrived in 1953. The 1963 Ferrari 330 MM, 330 LMB, and 250 P celebrate their 60th anniversary.

 

Photo by: Canossa Events

The headlining act for this year's event, however, is Ferrari's long and storied history with Le Mans. 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the legendary race; Ferrari first competed in 1949 and has earned dozens of class wins with 9 overall victories in the years since. 24 special Ferraris that competed at Le Mans over the years will grace the lawn of The Breakers in the main class on January 28.

"Ferrari has been a major protagonist in Le Mans for decades, and we felt the need to celebrate this incredible milestone with a great lineup of Ferraris that made the history of the world’s most celebrated race," said Cavallino and Canossa Chairman and CEO Luigi Orlandini. "In 2022, we celebrated the 75th anniversary of Ferrari with a special lineup of cars representing each year of the history of the marque; now we want to pay homage to another icon of motor racing: the 24 Hours of Le Mans".

32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Honors Ferrari's Legacy At Le Mans
32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Honors Ferrari's Legacy At Le Mans
1/4

Photo by: Canossa Events

32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Honors Ferrari's Legacy At Le Mans
32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Honors Ferrari's Legacy At Le Mans
2/4

Photo by: Canossa Events

32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Honors Ferrari's Legacy At Le Mans
32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Honors Ferrari's Legacy At Le Mans
3/4

Photo by: Canossa Events

32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Honors Ferrari's Legacy At Le Mans
32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic Honors Ferrari's Legacy At Le Mans
4/4

Photo by: Canossa Events

As one of the largest winter automotive events in the world, the Cavallino Classic is always an exciting experience filled with beautiful cars, exquisite food, incredible scenery, and more. Ticket sales for the 2023 Cavallino Classic open on November 1; owners of eligible cars can email classic@cavallino.com right now to present their cars to the selection committee. You can also join other enthusiasts and attendees in discussions on this year's Classic at FerrariChat.

