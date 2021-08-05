Tickets Subscribe
General News

Magazine: Hungary F1 race review, Spa 24 Hours and Silverstone Classic

By:

The dramatic start to the Hungarian Grand Prix and Esteban Ocon’s maiden Formula 1 success make the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (5 August).

Magazine: Hungary F1 race review, Spa 24 Hours and Silverstone Classic

After its failed appeal to make Lewis Hamilton’s British GP penalty more severe, Red Bull was again on the receiving end of contact at the Hungaroring as Valtteri Bottas triggered a multi-car accident and red flag.

As Alex Kalinauckas shows in our report, the incident ­– combined with Mercedes’ decision not to put Hamilton on slicks for the restart and Fernando Alonso’s brilliant racecraft against the recovering world champion – set the scene for Ocon’s superb win for Alpine.

Double F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen also defends Bottas in a special guest column as speculation about his fellow Finn’s future continues.

Elsewhere, Alessandro Pier Guidi secured a dramatic pass to snatch Spa 24 Hours victory for Ferrari. Gary Watkins was on hand to see how the Audi, Aston Martin, Porsche and Mercedes challenges were beaten, as well as report on the early accident that put Lamborghini driver Jack Aitken in hospital.

There were lots of accidents at Oulton Park during the latest British Touring Car meeting, but Daniel Rowbottom, Rory Butcher and Senna Proctor emerged to take fine victories. Marcus Simmons spoke to the key paddock figures to see how the trio became BTCC frontrunners as the regular pacesetters struggled, while Stephen Lickorish witnessed some bizarre scenes in the support races.

A more positive story was the return of the Silverstone Classic, following its coronavirus-induced hiatus in 2020. Damon Hill and Martin Brundle were among the international stars present, but there were plenty of both experienced historic racers and up-and-comers who showed their skills in tricky weather. Our seven-page Classic coverage also picks out some of the special cars.

The lucky escapes elsewhere were brought into sharp focus by the death of a marshal at Brands Hatch, the sombre coverage of which leads our National section. The accident, which is already being investigated, brought the motorsport community together in appreciation of the volunteers that make it all possible.

Look out for Autosport magazine next week (12 August), which will include our 52-page guide to the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

