Magazine: F1 Monaco GP review, Le Mans preview supplement

Two of motorsport’s true classics provided plenty of drama last weekend, albeit very different kinds, and two brilliant winners.

For perhaps the first time this year, Max Verstappen and Red Bull faced a strong challenge from another team. With one sector to go of his final qualifying lap, Verstappen looked vulnerable, but a wall-skimming run through the tight final corners denied Fernando Alonso pole by 0.084 seconds.

As Jake Boxall-Legge shows in our in-depth report, Verstappen never really looked like losing the Monaco GP, but Alonso and the tricky late conditions made the Dutchman work harder than he’s been used to in the RB19.

As well our usual driver ratings and GP stories, Alex Kalinauckas outlines why he believes Monaco should remain on the F1 calendar despite its obvious drawbacks.

Far less predictable was the Indy 500. McLaren duo Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward could have won and Marcus Ericsson probably thinks he should have won, but it was Josef Newgarden who drank the milk after starting his Penske machine down in 17th.

As Charles Bradley reports, it wasn’t a race without controversy, but the most remarkable thing was that Kyle Kirkwood’s errant wheel found a high-speed route out of the circuit without hitting one of the 300,000 or so spectators…

The third element of motorsport’s triple crown kicks off soon. The Le Mans 24 Hours is celebrating a centenary and this week it’s time for our free 52-page supplement on the great race.

As well as the traditional team-by-team guide, covering all the cars and drivers, Gary Watkins investigates Ferrari’s chances of toppling Toyota for outright success, James Newbold talks to the five women taking on the 91st running of the 24 Hours, and we reveal what it takes to prepare a NASCAR for the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Former Autosport Editor Quentin Spurring tells the story of how the race began, while we highlight some of the biggest and best Le Mans records. Throw in our 18-page National section and that’s 128 pages of international and UK motorsport this week.

