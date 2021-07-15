Tickets Subscribe
All me

Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews

Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and George Russell are the stars of Autosport magazine’s British Grand Prix preview, out today (15 July).

Each of the three British Formula 1 aces heads to Silverstone this weekend in the middle of a fascinating storyline.

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton needs to bounce back in the face of the strongest challenge to his title for several years. Lando Norris has arguably been the star of 2021 so far and is the ‘midfielder’ giving the top guns most trouble. And George Russell’s quest for a point for Williams continues as we edge closer to an announcement on what will surely be his graduation to Mercedes in 2022.

We hear from all three in our preview and look at both their seasons so far and their chances on home turf.

Perhaps the best thing about the UK’s round of the 2021 world championship, though, is that it will be played out in front of a full house.

In many ways, spacious Silverstone is an ideal venue for the government’s Event Research Programme, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t taking its public health responsibilities seriously. As Stuart Pringle tells Alex Kalinauckas, it’s taken a lot of work to get to this point and the aim is to be as close to how things were in 2019 as is possible safely.

Goodwood welcomed fans back last weekend and Tom Howard was there to bring you the highlights of the Festival of Speed, while Matt Kew was in New York to see Sam Bird deliver an impressive comeback victory for Jaguar.

There’s a lot more from the UK motorsport scene in our 19-page National section. James Newbold reports on history being made in British GT at Donington Park, Marcus Pye was on hand to witness the close battles in the Historic Sports Car Club’s annual Legends of Brands Hatch Superprix, and Stefan Mackley speaks to an owner of a rather unusual American beast.

Adam Cooper also talks to Mauro Martini about his great friend and rival Jeff Krosnoff, who was killed in a Toronto CART crash 25 years ago this week.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

Kevin Turner
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Plus
Formula 1

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?
WEC

Is this motorsport’s greatest wet-weather drive?

