Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews
General News

Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president

By:
Co-author:
Federico Faturos

FIA presidential candidate Mohammed ben Sulayem believes there are opportunities to make motorsport bigger at all levels if costs can be made more affordable for competitors.

Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president

In an exclusive interview with Autosport talking about his vision if he is successful in this year's election, the former world rally driver sees great opportunities for all the member clubs of motor racing's governing body.

"I want to grow the FIA," he said. "I think there is potential. I feel there is potential to grow the competition.

"The FIA relies on two pillars: you have motorsport and you have mobility. The mobility, there are the motorists who we have to take care of, there is the environment and there is also the road safety. That all goes hand in hand.

"In motorsport, we have to grow the numbers and I believe whether it is in Latin America or if it is in India, or if it is in China, or any other place in Africa, there is a lot of potential.

"How to grow it is first of all to make it affordable. Today the sport is expensive. Even go-karting is very expensive. You can see people would spend $300,000 dollars for a full season for a young driver. Competition costs that much."

Ben Sulayem thinks that reducing costs at all levels of motorsport is essential if categories are going to thrive in the future – and the FIA can devote resources to achieving this.

"No one denies that F1 is the pinnacle of motorsport in the FIA, but the FIA is not only F1, otherwise it will be only limited to certain areas. What about regional championships? We don't want them to die.

"The only way to improve is to protect the regional championships. And protecting them is actually to make sure they are affordable. The rules are not there to restrict, the rules are there to save and also to grow with them, to serve them.

"I saw our championship in the FIA Middle East Rally Championship, it went up and down. And that was always because we were not innovative. The differences between the cost of a team like mine, compared to the team in last place, was a huge amount of money.

"But if we make it a bit of a balance, with equality and so that nobody can come there with millions of dollars and buy the best car to win, there will not exist a big gap."

Looking at F1

Ben Sulayem thinks that F1's current owners Liberty Media did an incredible job in keeping grand prix racing going during the coronavirus pandemic, but he still thinks there are opportunities to make the sport better.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, prepare to lead the field away at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, prepare to lead the field away at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"As a sportsman and part of the motorsport society, I congratulate Liberty and the teams for, against all of these restrictions, having a safe non-stop championship last year," he said.

"We know the pandemic is just horrendous, so to have a huge mobilisation and logistics with F1, this is something to say to them: 'well done on this'.

"Having said that, the challenges with F1 we have to address are that we have to listen to our partners and we have to go on with the future.

"The main challenge I feel is definitely the cost cap. It's the way to go, but the cost cap has to be also not just specific to certain parts of a team.

"I believe in [it covering] the whole team. And the whole team includes the engineering, the amount of testing and a lot of things, including the drivers, including a lot of things. And that would create a competition.

"I don't feel that anyone would like to go on and watch just two or three teams fighting and then the rest are lapped. That's not a competition and that's not what the teams want themselves.

"I believe in creating a good technical department in the FIA and to empower it, and to have also much bigger dialogue with the members and with the teams."

He added: "I enjoy a very good relationship with Formula 1. I have been the sporting organiser of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with my team since 2009, and I've seen how to grow an event and how to sustain it.

"I can see what issues there are and what they're looking for in the future. I've been talking to them. I've been talking to Toto Wolff about how we can sustain it.

"Motorsport is not just a competition, it's an entertainment and a business. And unless we have a plan, we will fail."

Todt praise

Ben Sulayem has also praised the job that current FIA president Jean Todt has done during his tenure,  and says he hopes to carry on some of his work, while also focusing on different areas too.

FIA Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag, FIA Pesident Jean Todt

FIA Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag, FIA Pesident Jean Todt

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"I was one of the biggest supporters of Jean in the first campaign as vice president and I am still," he said.

"Definitely Jean has been a great president of the FIA for eleven and a half years, up to now.

"Among other topics, he has focused on road safety globally. And he genuinely supports that, he believes in it and that legacy has to go also in the future, because you're talking about road safety. It is extremely important, especially in developing countries.

"I do intend to create better and affordable pathways for young drivers. That's the change. You cannot just repeat what the previous president did, it won't work. The challenges are different. As I said, the landscape is changing but you will not divert me from the main thing: to create better and affordable pathways for young people."

Ben Sulayem is currently going up against Graham Stoker for the FIA's top job, and hopes the election campaign is conducted in the right manner.

"I welcome the challenge and the opportunity of comparing our ideas to those of his team," he said.

"I just hope that we will run a fair and transparent campaign. And we actually will look forward to winning and making the FIA a world leading sporting federation in terms of governance and innovative thinking."

shares
comments
Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews

Previous article

Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

18 h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc happy for Ferrari to sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title shot

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

1 d
4
MotoGP

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit

23 h
5
Formula 1

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull

1 d
Latest news
Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president
MISC

Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president

29m
Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews
MISC

Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews

2 h
Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich
MISC

Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich

Jul 13, 2021
Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more
MISC

Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more

Jul 8, 2021
FIA reveals 'remarkable' 160 billion euro motorsport impact
MISC

FIA reveals 'remarkable' 160 billion euro motorsport impact

Jul 6, 2021
Latest videos
Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday 09:00:00
General
Jul 9, 2021

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Friday 09:00:00
General
Jul 9, 2021

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Friday

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv 01:07
General
May 27, 2021

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT 11:29
General
May 14, 2021

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT

Electric GT timeline revealed 00:35
General
May 6, 2021

Electric GT timeline revealed

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus
Formula 1

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

F1 track action and hybrid engines at centre of new insider survey British GP
Formula 1

F1 track action and hybrid engines at centre of new insider survey

Stroll: Aston Martin will do ‘whatever it takes’ to be champions British GP
Formula 1

Stroll: Aston Martin will do ‘whatever it takes’ to be champions

Trending Today

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Leclerc happy for Ferrari to sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title shot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc happy for Ferrari to sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title shot

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull

FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns
Formula E Formula E

FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Latest news

Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president
General General

Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president

Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews
General General

Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews

Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich
General General

Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich

Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more
General General

Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.