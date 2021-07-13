Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more
General News

Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich

By:

Motorsport Network increases reach into mobility sector partnering new industry online platform.

Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich

Munich, 13th of July 2021: Motorsport Network, the leading media house in the motorsport and automotive sector, has become the official motorsport partner of the new IAA Mobility show that will take place in Munich on the 7-12 of September.

The new location in Munich for the IAA MOBILITY has led the team to try breaking new grounds from a pure trade show to a hybrid mobility platform. This concept will take the event to a trade show with panel discussions, conferences, and presentations to attend, bringing more worth and reason for patrons to attend the live show. These new panels and forums will cover topics such as mobility and sustainability in racing, enthusiasm for cars, motorcycles and for motorsport in general.

Motorsport Network becomes the official motorsport partner of the IAA Mobility in Munich

Motorsport Network becomes the official motorsport partner of the IAA Mobility in Munich
1/4

Motorsport Network becomes the official motorsport partner of the IAA Mobility in Munich

Motorsport Network becomes the official motorsport partner of the IAA Mobility in Munich
2/4

Motorsport Network becomes the official motorsport partner of the IAA Mobility in Munich

Motorsport Network becomes the official motorsport partner of the IAA Mobility in Munich
3/4

Motorsport Network becomes the official motorsport partner of the IAA Mobility in Munich

Motorsport Network becomes the official motorsport partner of the IAA Mobility in Munich
4/4

The new innovative format will also be reflected through content on Motorsport-Total.com, motorsport.com, insideevs.com, and motor1.com during the event, which collectively receives over 60 million unique users worldwide per month. At the heart of the partnership between Motorsport Network and IAA MOBILITY is a comprehensive communications package on Motorsport Network's websites and social media channels, during and in the run-up to the show.

In addition to the trade audience, IAA MOBILITY will also be open to visitors on all days. Motorsport Network will be present at the IAA with two booths (on the exhibition grounds in the B2B area and at Odeonsplatz in the B2C area), providing an opportunity to get in touch with the brand.

Oliver Ciesla, CEO Motorsport Network: "We are very much looking forward to working with IAA MOBILITY here in Munich, which is also the location of our Germany office. The new 'Open Space' concept and the idea of having stages and forums also take place on many of the most beautiful squares in Munich City convinced us from the very beginning. It's a great opportunity to finally meet in person again, both for the industry and for all car and motorsport fans."

For more business-related information, please contact commercial@motorsport.com.

About Motorsport Network

Over 60 million dedicated monthly users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

shares
comments

Related video

Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more

Previous article

Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

11 h
2
Formula 1

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

11 h
3
Formula 1

How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton’s wake-up call

2 h
4
Formula 1

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet

19 h
5
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

22 h
Latest news
Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich
MISC

Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich

25m
Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more
MISC

Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more

Jul 8, 2021
FIA reveals 'remarkable' 160 billion euro motorsport impact
MISC

FIA reveals 'remarkable' 160 billion euro motorsport impact

Jul 6, 2021
ROC Sweden sets February date for snow-based event, announces Ekstrom
MISC

ROC Sweden sets February date for snow-based event, announces Ekstrom

Jul 6, 2021
Motor Valley Fest: Sim racing and augmented reality are part of motorsport
Video Inside
MISC

Motor Valley Fest: Sim racing and augmented reality are part of motorsport

Jul 5, 2021
Latest videos
Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday 09:00:00
General
Jul 9, 2021

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Friday 09:00:00
General
Jul 9, 2021

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Friday

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv 01:07
General
May 27, 2021

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT 11:29
General
May 14, 2021

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT

Electric GT timeline revealed 00:35
General
May 6, 2021

Electric GT timeline revealed

More
Motorsport Network
Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
General

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists
General

Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists

Motorsport Network strengthens Direct-To-Consumer leadership with new CEO of Motorsport.tv
General

Motorsport Network strengthens Direct-To-Consumer leadership with new CEO of Motorsport.tv

Trending Today

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton’s wake-up call
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 team photos acted as Hamilton’s wake-up call

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

Honda MotoGP rider Marquez hopes to increase bike training “if arm permits”
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda MotoGP rider Marquez hopes to increase bike training “if arm permits”

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Latest news

Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich
General General

Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich

Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more
General General

Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more

FIA reveals 'remarkable' 160 billion euro motorsport impact
General General

FIA reveals 'remarkable' 160 billion euro motorsport impact

ROC Sweden sets February date for snow-based event, announces Ekstrom
General General

ROC Sweden sets February date for snow-based event, announces Ekstrom

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.