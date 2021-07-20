Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president
General News

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

By:

Luca Corberi’s appeal against the FIA’s decision to ban him from racing for 15 years following his controversial behaviour in a world karting championship event has been rejected by the International Court of Appeal.

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

Corberi was condemned by the motorsport community after a video of the 2020 world karting finals at Lonato went viral on social media, where the 23-year-old was seen throwing a bumper at fellow karter Paolo Ippolito after being involved in a collision with him the previous lap.

In another video that emerged later, Corberi appeared to be attacking Ippolito in the parc ferme, with the incident turning into a full-on brawl.

Both the Italian authorities and the FIA launched an investigation into the matter, with the governing body announcing a 15-year-ban on Corberi from competing in professional motorsport at the end of April following a meeting of the International Tribunal.

Read Also:

The Tribunal said it considered a lifetime ban but deemed he should be given the chance to eventually make a return to motorsport upon serving an initial suspension.

Corberi’s defence had previously argued that as the Italian authorities had already taken action against him for the two incidents, the FIA was precluded from issuing further sanctions on the same grounds. They also argued that Corberi’s actions were “in a state of anger, determined by the unjust fact of others” after a collision with Ippolito caused him to retire from the race.

An example of skiing was also given as reference, where an athlete was banned for only a single event after being found assaulting another competitor.

During the previous hearing, the FIA Tribunal had rejected Corberi’s defence, saying that the FIA has independent jurisdiction on the case and the Italian authorities were anyway yet to take action on his behaviour.

Luca Corberi

Luca Corberi

Photo by: FIA Karting World Championship

Full statement

On 4 October 2020, at the South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, in the framework of the 2020 FIA KZ Karting World Championship Final, the driver Mr Luca Corberi was involved in the following incidents:

(i) he threw the front fairing of his kart to the track while other drivers were still competing;

(ii) he physically attacked another driver.

On 1 February 2021, the President of the FIA decided to submit this case to the International Tribunal pursuant to Article 4.2 a) of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules.

On 19 April 2021, the International Tribunal, after having heard the parties and examined their submissions, decided to:

- Confirm the disqualification of Mr Luca Corberi from the competition of Lonato, Italy (2020 FIA Karting World Championship-KZ);

Impose to Mr Luca Corberi a suspension (Article 12.3.1.n of the FIA International Sporting Code (1) and a ban (Articles 5.2.2.b (2) and 5.2.2.d (3) of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules) for a period of 15 years starting on the date of coming into force of the decision of the International Tribunal.

(1) The Suspension deprives, for a specified period of time, the person subject to it of the right to take part, directly or indirectly and in any capacity whatsoever, in (i) any Competition organised or regulated by the FIA or the ASNs (or placed under their authority), and (ii) any preparatory testing and training organised or regulated by the FIA or the  ASNs (or placed under their authority) or organised by their members or licence‐holders. (Article 12.4.1.n of the 2021 FIA International Sporting Code)

(2) Ban on taking part or exercising a role, directly or indirectly, in competitions, events or championships organised directly or indirectly on behalf of or by the FIA, or subject to the regulations and decisions of the FIA

(3) Ban on exercising within the FIA any duties whatsoever as an executive officer, a member of a commission, or a president of a commission, or any duties of any nature whatsoever on behalf of the FIA and/or within a body of the FIA

On 23 April 2021, Mr Luca Corberi decided to appeal the decision of the International Tribunal.

Decision of the International Court of Appeal

The Court, after having heard the parties and examined their submissions, decided:

Reject the appeal;

Uphold the decision of the International Tribunal (i.e. a suspension and a ban for a period of 15 years).

The International Court of Appeal was presided over by Mr Harry DUIJM (Netherlands), and included Mr Michael GRECH (Malta), Mr Philippe NARMINO (Monaco) and Mr Erich SEDELMAYER (Austria).

shares
comments
Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president

Previous article

Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Palou: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what I would do" in F1 British GP crash

2 h
2
Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

12 h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

1 d
4
Formula 1

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

4 h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

12 h
Latest news
International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban
MISC

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

8m
Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president
MISC

Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president

Jul 15, 2021
Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews
MISC

Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews

Jul 15, 2021
Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich
MISC

Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich

Jul 13, 2021
Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more
MISC

Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more

Jul 8, 2021
Latest videos
Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday 09:00:00
General
Jul 9, 2021

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Friday 09:00:00
General
Jul 9, 2021

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Friday

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv 01:07
General
May 27, 2021

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT 11:29
General
May 14, 2021

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT

Electric GT timeline revealed 00:35
General
May 6, 2021

Electric GT timeline revealed

Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP British GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins F1 British GP

Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole British GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix results: Verstappen wins F1 sprint for British GP pole

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Trending Today

Palou: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what I would do" in F1 British GP crash
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what I would do" in F1 British GP crash

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Latest news

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban
General General

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president
General General

Ben Sulayem on what he would do as FIA president

Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews
General General

Magazine: F1 British GP preview, Goodwood and NY E-Prix reviews

Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich
General General

Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.