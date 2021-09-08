Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept
General News

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

By:

The world’s leading motorsport series and the industry’s largest digital platform unite to give fans across the world the chance to have their voices heard.

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

London, 8 September 2021:  Formula 1 and Motorsport Network today launched the 2021 Global F1 Fan Survey in partnership with Nielsen, aimed at capturing the current views of F1 fans around the world towards the sport. The survey is expected to be the largest fan survey of its kind in the sport of F1, operating across Motorsport Network’s flagship Motorsport.com website in 15 languages.

 

Ellie Norman, F1 Director of Marketing and Communications, said: “Understanding what our fans want and value about Formula 1 is the best way for us to make strategic decisions on where to take the sport next to remain engaging and entertaining for our audiences. By utilising the power of Motorsport Network, we will be able to reach fans across the globe providing us with invaluable insight about what our audiences want from our sport and areas that we can improve in the future.”

In addition to identifying the fans’ favorite drivers and racetracks, the survey will draw fans’ views on wide-ranging topics including viewing habits, Esports, and F1’s plans to have 100% sustainable fuels in the coming years. It will also showcase developing trends in fans’ attitudes towards F1 and highlight the growth in younger and more diverse audiences for the sport.

This is the third Global F1 Fan survey that Motorsport Network has undertaken, the first two having taken place in 2015 and 2017, each with more than 200K respondents. This years’ survey results will be compared to the data gathered from the two previous surveys, with the 2017 survey considered to be the largest survey undertaken for any form of motorsport.

James Allen, the President of Motorsport Network, added: “Having completed a survey in 2015 with the FIA about Formula 1 and 2017 with WEC, we understand the importance of the Fan Voice surveys for the rights holders and organisers of major race series. The information gathered from this survey will allow us to learn more about the fans and their opinions, and to see what changes have taken place since Liberty Media took the reins of Formula1, providing better insight into assessing the success of the implemented changes.”

The Global F1 Fan Survey, which is open to anyone over the age of 16, will run for two weeks, kicking off on 8th September and running through 22nd September, with the results due to be published in the run-up to the US Grand Prix in late October 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Carla Conde, Motorsport Networkcarla.conde@motorsport.com

Starting grid
Starting grid
1/3

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, and the rest of the field
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, and the rest of the field
2/3

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21
3/3

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

About Formula 1

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB, and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About Motorsport Network

Every month approximately 60 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience, clients, and partners.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a leading global data and analytics company that provides a holistic and objective understanding of the media industry. With offerings spanning audience measurement, audience outcomes, and content, Nielsen offers its clients and partners simple solutions to complex questions and optimizes the value of their investments and growth strategies. It is the only company that can offer de-duplicated cross-media audience measurement. Audience is EverythingTM to Nielsen and its clients, and Nielsen is committed to ensuring that every voice counts. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen offers measurement and analytics service in nearly 60 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on TwitterLinkedInFacebook, and Instagram.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND OTHER CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Network, LLC (the "Company") and are difficult to predict. Accordingly, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statement and readers should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company's actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, the Company’s websites or any other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

shares
comments

Related video

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept

Previous article

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022

1 h
2
Formula 1

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

3 h
3
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

56 min
4
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo open to F1 advisory role for Raikkonen

5 h
5
Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

40 min
Latest news
Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey
MISC

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

14m
Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept
MISC

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept

Sep 6, 2021
How to stream live global motorsport content with NordVPN
MISC

How to stream live global motorsport content with NordVPN

Sep 3, 2021
Magazine: Why F1's Belgian GP descended into farce
MISC

Magazine: Why F1's Belgian GP descended into farce

Sep 2, 2021
Magazine: Le Mans 24 Hours review
MISC

Magazine: Le Mans 24 Hours review

Aug 26, 2021
Latest videos
This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 3 01:22:59
General
Aug 4, 2021

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 3

How to Stay Out of Crashes 04:17
General
Jul 22, 2021

How to Stay Out of Crashes

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 1 01:03:30
General
Jul 21, 2021

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 1

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday 09:00:00
General
Jul 9, 2021

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Friday 09:00:00
General
Jul 9, 2021

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Friday

More
Motorsport Network
Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich
General

Motorsport Network becomes official motorsport partner of the IAA MOBILITY in Munich

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
General

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists
General

Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists

Trending Today

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: ’No problems’ with Schumacher ‘but I want to be in front’

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

Alfa Romeo open to F1 advisory role for Raikkonen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo open to F1 advisory role for Raikkonen

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols
Formula 1 Formula 1

Todt “blames himself” for cancelled race protocols

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency
WRC WRC

Katsuta withdraws from WRC Acropolis Rally after co-driver emergency

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Latest news

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey
General General

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept
General General

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept

How to stream live global motorsport content with NordVPN
General General

How to stream live global motorsport content with NordVPN

Magazine: Why F1's Belgian GP descended into farce
General General

Magazine: Why F1's Belgian GP descended into farce

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.