Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review

The Dutch Grand Prix was a tense rather than exciting affair but Matt Kew explains how Mercedes threw everything it could at Verstappen, the Red Bull driver holding firm to retake the world championship lead.

The other big F1 news was the announcement that George Russell will drive alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year, with Valtteri Bottas moving to Alfa Romeo. We explore what that could mean for Hamilton’s final seasons at Mercedes – and his F1 legacy.

Other Brits on the verge of important career moves covered in our Pit + Paddock section include Callum Ilott eyeing IndyCar and Oliver Rowland moving from Nissan e.dams to Mahindra Racing in Formula E.

Mercedes has already taken one world title this season, thanks to its success in Formula E. Our season review looks at the gamble the team took ahead of the campaign, how Nyck de Vries came out on top after a remarkably hard-fought campaign, and why Mercedes is already looking to exit the all-electric series. We also pick out the top 10 drivers of the year.

Balance of Performance measures have revolutionised sportscar racing in recent years and much of that can be traced back to the arrival of the Maserati MC12. James Newbold speaks to the key figures involved to find out how a car Stephane Ratel didn’t even want on his grid ended up changing the face of GT competition forever.

There’s also the round-up of all the major international events, including the battle between Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell for the W Series title, Dennis Hauger’s march towards the FIA Formula 3 crown, and the tightening of the DTM championship battle.

On the UK motorsport scene, we cover the launch of Jonathan Palmer’s entry-level GB4 single-seater series, highlight the clash between the two big historic events of the Silverstone Classic and Oulton Park Gold Cup, and report on the fall of the Prescott Hillclimb record.

