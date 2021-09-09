Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey
General News

Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review

By:

Max Verstappen’s popular home win as Formula 1 returned to Zandvoort is explored in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (9 September).

Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review

The Dutch Grand Prix was a tense rather than exciting affair but Matt Kew explains how Mercedes threw everything it could at Verstappen, the Red Bull driver holding firm to retake the world championship lead.

The other big F1 news was the announcement that George Russell will drive alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year, with Valtteri Bottas moving to Alfa Romeo. We explore what that could mean for Hamilton’s final seasons at Mercedes – and his F1 legacy.

Other Brits on the verge of important career moves covered in our Pit + Paddock section include Callum Ilott eyeing IndyCar and Oliver Rowland moving from Nissan e.dams to Mahindra Racing in Formula E.

Mercedes has already taken one world title this season, thanks to its success in Formula E. Our season review looks at the gamble the team took ahead of the campaign, how Nyck de Vries came out on top after a remarkably hard-fought campaign, and why Mercedes is already looking to exit the all-electric series. We also pick out the top 10 drivers of the year.

Balance of Performance measures have revolutionised sportscar racing in recent years and much of that can be traced back to the arrival of the Maserati MC12. James Newbold speaks to the key figures involved to find out how a car Stephane Ratel didn’t even want on his grid ended up changing the face of GT competition forever.

There’s also the round-up of all the major international events, including the battle between Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell for the W Series title, Dennis Hauger’s march towards the FIA Formula 3 crown, and the tightening of the DTM championship battle.

On the UK motorsport scene, we cover the launch of Jonathan Palmer’s entry-level GB4 single-seater series, highlight the clash between the two big historic events of the Silverstone Classic and Oulton Park Gold Cup, and report on the fall of the Prescott Hillclimb record.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments

Related video

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

Previous article

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

2 h
2
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

26 min
3
Formula 1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

33 min
4
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

23 h
5
Formula 1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

1 h
Latest news
Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review
MISC

Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review

1 h
Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey
MISC

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

21 h
Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept
MISC

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept

Sep 6, 2021
How to stream live global motorsport content with NordVPN
MISC

How to stream live global motorsport content with NordVPN

Sep 3, 2021
Magazine: Why F1's Belgian GP descended into farce
MISC

Magazine: Why F1's Belgian GP descended into farce

Sep 2, 2021
Latest videos
This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 5 59:30
General
2 h

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 5

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 3 01:22:59
General
Aug 4, 2021

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 3

How to Stay Out of Crashes 04:17
General
Jul 22, 2021

How to Stay Out of Crashes

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 1 01:03:30
General
Jul 21, 2021

This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 1

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday 09:00:00
General
Jul 9, 2021

Live - Goodwood FoS 2021: Saturday

More
Kevin Turner
Dutch GP memories: Six standout moments from an F1 classic
Formula 1

Dutch GP memories: Six standout moments from an F1 classic

Magazine: Why F1's Belgian GP descended into farce
General

Magazine: Why F1's Belgian GP descended into farce

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus
Le Mans

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

Trending Today

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future
WRC WRC

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Latest news

Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review
General General

Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey
General General

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept
General General

Porsche reveals 1000bhp electric sportscar Mission R concept

How to stream live global motorsport content with NordVPN
General General

How to stream live global motorsport content with NordVPN

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.