Autosport 2022 Top 50: #41 Antonio Felix da Costa

The 2019-20 Formula E champion’s year began with a disappointing Diriyah weekend, but he gradually found greater consistency. Citing “small details” as the main mitigating factor in his results, da Costa had the best average grid position of anyone in 2022, but struggled for a podium until he’d claimed pole in Morocco.

His New York win was masterful, but LMP2 honours with Jota at Le Mans were the highlight, en route to the #38 team’s successful title push. A new relationship with Porsche in Formula E beckons – the last time da Costa switched teams, he ended the year with a title…