Top 50 Drivers of 2022
Top 50 Drivers of 2022

General Special feature

Autosport 2022 Top 50: #42 Filipe Albuquerque

2nd in IMSA SportsCar Championship; 9th in World Endurance Championship (LMP2)

By:
, Jeremy Shaw
Autosport 2022 Top 50: #42 Filipe Albuquerque

Lady Luck rarely seemed to glance favourably at Filipe Albuquerque this year, but he continued to show why he is one of the world’s top prototype exponents, especially in North America.

Acura and Cadillac waged a titanic battle in IMSA, the Portuguese remaining with Ricky Taylor at Wayne Taylor Racing after an agonisingly close second in 2021. Opportunistic late passes at Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen and Road America sealed great victories and a slim points lead heading into the Petit Le Mans finale, only for a clash in traffic to spell the end of WTR’s title hopes.

