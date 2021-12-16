Tickets Subscribe
Top 50 Drivers of 2021
Topic

Top 50 Drivers of 2021

Main
Autosport 2021 Top 50: #9 Nyck de Vries Next / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #11 Mitch Evans
General Special feature

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #10 Pierre Gasly

By:

9th in Formula 1 World Championship

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #10 Pierre Gasly

Even minus a victory compared to last year, Pierre Gasly’s 2021 was better than 2020. He nailed his target of being more consistent with the AlphaTauri, where he found a great compromise on set-up of being able to push the car hard at corner entry and still get the front axle to stick at the apex, keeping speed high.

His Baku podium was the glittering highlight this year – he was grappling with an engine problem – but his drives at Zandvoort and in Mexico, where he drove away from the Ferraris, surpass it. He was a near-constant presence in Q3, where he regularly starred. Occasionally struggled for pace in the pack if not on an optimum strategy.

Pierre Gasly Q&A

No win, but more points – do you feel you’ve driven better in 2021 than in 2020?

Pierre Gasly: Yeah, I do believe I’m performing at a better level overall. Especially in terms of consistency over the season, which was I would say my primary target personally, to be able to come every weekend and perform at the best of the car that I had underneath [me]. I think I’m pretty pleased.

There are always many things you can improve and there are a couple of details. But I think overall I’m a more complete driver and it obviously comes with experience, but I think we are working in a better way with the team and really maximising the potential of the car on more occasions than we were last year.

I believe this year we’ve been more competitive, we’ve been fighting at the front on more occasions – we didn’t have that race win, but we still had a podium and I think we’ve been more consistently in the top six in qualifying and also in the races…

Starring drive to fourth at Zandvoort underlined Gasly's progression

Starring drive to fourth at Zandvoort underlined Gasly's progression

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

I think honestly [I’ve improved] in many areas. For me the key points this year was really carrying on for another [full] year with the team, which was the first time it happened to me in Formula 1. So, we had a lot better understanding of what we need from each other with the group of engineers and also having a bit more impact on what I need from the car.

Obviously with Yuki [Tsunoda] coming as a rookie, I had a bit more responsibilities in the directions we take and I feel like I've learned a lot technically being a bit more involved with the guys on that side.

PLUS: The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

I think our car generally was strong in qualifying, more than in the race, but in terms of set-up and potential to extract the maximum from the weekend, I think I have made a step on that side.

This year was probably my most consistent year in Formula 1 in terms of knowing you always make mistakes but trying to reduce them and maximise all the opportunities that you have [is the key]. So, I feel this year I have made a step on that side.

