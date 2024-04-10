Gasly rues costly floor damage from Ocon contact in F1 Japanese GP
Pierre Gasly's Japanese Grand Prix was spoiled by floor damage caused by early contact with his Alpine Formula 1 team-mate Esteban Ocon.
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The pair touched at the restart following the early red flag, with Gasly losing what the team later estimated as around 33 points of downforce, which equates to a potential lap time impact of up to 0.7-0.9 seconds.
Ocon also suffered some damage and thereafter both drivers had an even trickier race than they had anticipated with the difficult A524, eventually finishing 15th and 16th, with Gasly behind.
“We had an amazing first start and managed to move up three positions,” said Gasly.
“The second start was very good, I managed to pass Esteban and go alongside Yuki [Tsunoda], and then unfortunately I got sandwiched, with Yuki turning left and Esteban turning right.
“He [Ocon] touched me and took the whole left side of my floor off the car.
“So I was down, the team thinks, a bit less than 40 points of downforce. So after that, it was pretty much game over. I was trying to stay out there hoping for another red flag to change it.
“That was it, pretty much, just a racing incident but it cost us a lot. It was a very, very long, very long, very difficult afternoon.”
Gasly said that the Enstone team did at least make progress in Japan after introducing a package that included a substantially changed front wing.
Press Conference, Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team
Photo by: Motorsport Images
“On the positive side, we had the first set of upgrades which, apparently, delivered what we expected,” he said. “So that was very positive.
“We just need to crack on with these new parts and upgrades on the car. I know the team's working really hard, we just need it. Obviously, [Suzuka was] not very representative towards what we had.
“But overall, we know we are still too slow and we’ve got to find more performance, and I know they're working really hard on it.
“I appreciate they managed to get this first upgrade this weekend, now we need to get the next set as soon as possible.”
Asked by Autosport when the next upgrade is due he said: “Not for China. There is stuff, but obviously, it keeps evolving because we're in a situation where we can make bigger calls.
“So we'll see exactly what we do. But there'll be new parts coming in the next few races.”
Conceding it will take time for Alpine to have the chance to take a significant step forward, Gasly added: “I think mid-term we need a big thing.
"I think [we can] still improve on this for now as this sort of car concept doesn't deliver what we expected. But in the meantime, everything we can chip away at every single weekend will get us closer to potentially finishing in the points at some point.
“So at the minute, we're clearly at the back of that sort of second league. But every single tenth we can get as soon as possible will make a difference at the end of the year.”
Watch: F1 2024 Japanese Grand Prix Review – Normal Service Resumed
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Gasly driving “like an animal” in difficult 2024 Alpine F1 car
Alpine F1 driver Gasly becomes co-owner in French football club
Will Alpine really start at the back of F1 2024's pecking order?
How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win
Alpine F1 sale rumours emerge amid key Renault demand
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”
Latest news
MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas: Start time, how to watch and more
Alonso commits to Aston Martin with new multi-year F1 deal
Horner expects Ricciardo to "bounce back" from rough F1 2024 start
IMSA team boss Taylor to race ex-Scheckter Wolf F1 car at Monaco Historic
Autosport Plus
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet
How a carryover Alpine blighted by politics gave Ocon an improbable F1 win
The F1 breakthroughs Mercedes made in Japan - and what's next
Suzuka sensation redeemed Alonso, but his F1 future is complicated
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments