Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Top 50 Drivers of 2021
Topic

Top 50 Drivers of 2021

Main
Previous / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #10 Pierre Gasly Next / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #12 George Russell
General Special feature

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #11 Mitch Evans

By:

4th in Formula E

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #11 Mitch Evans

Mitch Evans topped our standalone Formula E rankings but falls behind Nyck de Vries here since there’s no tandem sportscar campaign to bolster his rating.

But the Kiwi still satisfied four key criteria. One, he delivered a title challenge and his ultimate undoing, stalling in Berlin, was not his fault when the car tripped.

PLUS: Ranking the top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

Two, he did so in a Jaguar that was second-best to Mercedes. Three, mistakes were rare – albeit he committed a costly one when he clonked the wall in New York to lose second place.

Fourth, and most importantly, he bested an experienced and highly rated team-mate in Sam Bird, even if Evans failed to win while the Brit twice tasted victory.

Engineer’s View: How Evans makes the difference

For the duration of his Formula E career, Mitch Evans has never been beaten by his team-mate over a full season. And, as Jaguar Racing has found its groove in recent times, he’s twice been a fierce title contender until the championship rocked up at bogey track Berlin.

A 2012 GP3 Series crown and wins at GP2 level are indicative of speed but pace alone has never been the silver bullet to success in Formula E. Ex-Toro Rosso chief race engineer and current Jaguar technical manager Phil Charles reveals what else Evans brings to the table.

Jaguar technical manager Charles has been impressed with Evans' consistency

Jaguar technical manager Charles has been impressed with Evans' consistency

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“Formula E is all about braking and he's very precise with his,” says Charles. “They're cars that spend a lot of time moving around when you're slowing them down. He dances the car to the apex. If you can get the car just with the right attitude at the point you need to start thinking about the corner exit, then that returns massive benefits. In exactly that scenario, Mitch really does excel. He has a very strong link between his left foot and his brain.”

Part of the quality of Evans’ campaign was his ability to overcome the seemingly random outcomes of the group qualifying format to find a rare commodity in the form of consistency. That helps explains why his winless year earned fourth in the points as two-time victor and team-mate Sam Bird clocked sixth. Were it not for a start line component failure inside the invertor in Germany, the crown might well have fallen to the Kiwi.

Charles continues: “Mitch put together a really mature season. He knew when to push, when to deliver points and bring the car home – not absolutely go for that last place – and he took percentages in qualifying at the right time.

“The key to Formula E is about consistently being at the right level just below 100%. If you sit at 100%, you will go off because the conditions change so much from corner to corner. And that's where the really good drivers are making the right decisions on a regular basis. Mitch’s season's worth of decision making was really strong.”

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #10 Pierre Gasly
Previous article

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #10 Pierre Gasly
Next article

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #12 George Russell

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #12 George Russell
Load comments
More
Matt Kew
Formula E imposes landmark cost cap ahead of 2022-23 season
Formula E

Formula E imposes landmark cost cap ahead of 2022-23 season

China dropped as Formula E reveals 2022 calendar update
Formula E

China dropped as Formula E reveals 2022 calendar update

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two Formula E teams Berlin E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two Formula E teams

Mitch Evans More
Mitch Evans
Evans quickest as Formula E trials new qualifying format
Formula E

Evans quickest as Formula E trials new qualifying format

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus
Formula E

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

Latest news

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50
General General

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts
General General

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus
General General

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabia GP review, Bathurst 1000 and more
General General

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabia GP review, Bathurst 1000 and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.