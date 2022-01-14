24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual eRacing finale to be broadcast digitally around the world

MIAMI, FL - January 14, 2022 - A host of major broadcasters, including Motor Trend in the USA and Eurosport across Europe and Asia, will televise this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual Series eRacing Finale Event on January 15 and 16, 2022, bringing the exhilarating combined world of motorsport and esports to millions of homes across the globe. This marks the culmination of this year’s series, made possible through a joint venture between Motorsport Games (NASDAQ: MSGM) and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO).

A special TV show covering this unique two-day event will be produced live from Paris and will include an expert commentary team made up of FIA World Endurance Championship lead commentator Martin Haven, esports experts Chris McCarthy and Lewis McGlade, motorsport commentator Ben Constanduros, plus “pitlane” reporter Hayley Edmonds. Also in the studio will be current WEC competitor, 2020 Le Mans Virtual driver and FIA F2 and F3 commentator Alex Brundle to bring a driver’s eye to proceedings.

The 200 eRacing drivers – representing 39 different nationalities – piloting the 50 cars (4-drivers in each car in rotation over the 24 hours) will be located in 28 different countries. This is fully reflected in the digital interest from broadcasters globally.

Eurosport will cover the full 2-day eRace event live throughout its European regions on Eurosport Player, and global coverage will be on Motorsport.tv. Also airing the full 24 hours on OTT channels in Europe will be L’Equipe Live in France, Sport 10 (pay-TV), RTBF Auvio (OTT) in Belgium, and Viaplay in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. Sport 1 in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland will show a special 44-minute program on Sunday evening, broadcasted on free-to-air TV with a potential reach of 72 million viewers.

Motor Trend will cover the full eRace live in North America on its OTT service, while Star+ will show the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual eRacing Finale Event in Latin America plus Brazil. SuperSport DStv will take the broadcast live on its dedicated motorsport channel across Africa, thus extending the coverage to five continents around the world.

Finally, the ACO and FIA WEC’s official social media channels will be showing all the action live from start to finish, as will the Le Mans Virtual Series official website (www.lemansvirtual.com). The broadcast begins at 7:30 AM EST (13:30 CET/12:30 GMT) and the famous French national flag will be dropped for the start of the biggest endurance esports event of the year at 8:00 AM EST (14:00 CET/13:00 GMT).

More information including press releases, visuals, official poster, and a presentation can be found HERE. All information on the event can also be found on www.lemansvirtual.com.