Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual eRacing finale to be broadcast digitally around the world
General Podcast

Podcast: Monters of Motorsport with Mark Blundell

The Autosport podcast moves into new territory by discussing last week’s Monsters of Motorsport issue of Autosport magazine.

Podcast: Monters of Motorsport with Mark Blundell

For the latest episode of the podcast, we're joined by special guest Mark Blundell, beamed in from the USA, where he’s been taking a little break. It was Blundell who set the sensational pole position time for the 1990 Le Mans 24 Hours in the hairy Nissan R90CK by over six seconds, a story that he tells in the Monsters of Motorsport issue.

The Briton expands on this in the podcast, revealing the worries over reliability, and that he had to fake a radio problem to proceed with a lap that went down in history – and for which he is perhaps even better known than his 1992 Le Mans victory with Peugeot.

Seeing as it’s Blundell, he’s in the States and we’re talking about powerful, turbocharged racing cars, we also download him on his Indycar experience of the late 1990s. He’s on fascinating form, especially when discussing the dark art of racing on ovals – no one who has never tried it is anywhere near qualified enough to discuss it, he argues.

Another Nissan featured in the ‘Monsters’ issue is the famed Skyline GT-R R32 Group A touring car, nicknamed ‘Godzilla’. We couldn’t remember Blundell ever trying one, so we had a surprise answer to that question…

As well as Blundell and host Martyn Lee, grizzled Autosport veterans Gary Watkins and Marcus Simmons join the podcast – Watkins wrote about the sportscar monsters including the Nissan R90CK, plus the Brabham-BMW project that resulted in Nelson Piquet claiming the 1983 Formula 1 World Championship, while Simmons had the pleasure of putting the features and photography all together for the issue.

PLUS: When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

Among other things, the duo discuss the Brabhams, the mystique of the Pikes Peak hillclimb (about which people in Europe knew little before the manufacturers began sending Group B-derived leviathans over), and the Can-Am cars that invaded the UK’s Thundersports series in the 1980s. They also speculate how many times they walked past each other as teenagers at British racing circuits, and compare programme collections...

shares
comments
24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual eRacing finale to be broadcast digitally around the world
Previous article

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual eRacing finale to be broadcast digitally around the world
Load comments

Latest news

Podcast: Monters of Motorsport with Mark Blundell
General General

Podcast: Monters of Motorsport with Mark Blundell

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual eRacing finale to be broadcast digitally around the world
General General

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual eRacing finale to be broadcast digitally around the world

Magazine: Celebrating motorsport's biggest monsters
General General

Magazine: Celebrating motorsport's biggest monsters

Ulster Grand Prix to return in 2022 after two-year absence
TT TT

Ulster Grand Prix to return in 2022 after two-year absence

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.