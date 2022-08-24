Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
FIA F2 / Spa News

Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season

Tatiana Calderon will make her return to FIA Formula 2 from this weekend, joining Charouz Racing System in place of Cem Bolukbasi alongside Enzo Fittipaldi.

Megan White
By:
Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season

The Colombian driver will race in F2 for the first time since 2019, when she drove for Arden. 

Bolukbasi’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent, with Calderon competing in the remaining four rounds for the team. 

Calderon has been competing in IndyCar in 2022 with AJ Foyt, scoring 58 points across the seven non-oval races. 

She said: “I’m really excited about my return to the Formula 2 championship, I still can’t believe I’m back. It’s been a long while since I drove the car, but it is an amazing opportunity which I want to make the most out of.  

“I'm very thankful to the Charouz Racing System and I'm really looking forward to this busy triple-header of races and beyond." 

Cem Bolukbasi, Charouz Racing System

Cem Bolukbasi, Charouz Racing System

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Team owner Antonin Charouz said: “We’re very happy to welcome Tatiana. We have been following her for a long time, she’s a very competitive driver and her experience will surely be really valuable for the team.  

“This weekend will be very important for us, because we have four rounds left and a demanding triple-header ahead, that will require our best effort in order to arrive at Abu Dhabi to close the season on a high.” 

Calderon finished 22nd in the 2019 F2 championship before going on to race in Asian F3, Super Formula, European Le Mans Series and the World Endurance Championship. 

The 29-year-old made her move to the US for 2022 and sits 29th in the IndyCar standings. 

Calderon was previously Alfa Romeo F1 team’s test driver, and is still the only woman to have competed in F2, while Sophia Floersch raced in FIA Formula 3 the following year. 

Bolukbasi had failed to score a point so far this season, having joined Charouz from Euroformula Open, where he finished fifth in 2021 with Van Amersfoort Racing

shares
comments
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
Previous article

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
Megan White More
Megan White
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Spa Plus
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Zhou impressed by unity between F1 drivers over big issues
Formula 1

Zhou impressed by unity between F1 drivers over big issues

Boschung to attempt FIA Formula 2 return in Belgium Spa
FIA F2

Boschung to attempt FIA Formula 2 return in Belgium

Tatiana Calderon More
Tatiana Calderon
Calderon hopes to inspire young girls with IndyCar efforts
IndyCar

Calderon hopes to inspire young girls with IndyCar efforts

AJ Foyt Racing signs Tatiana Calderon for partial 2022 IndyCar campaign
IndyCar

AJ Foyt Racing signs Tatiana Calderon for partial 2022 IndyCar campaign

What to expect from the Richard Mille Racing Team all-female team at Le Mans second time around
Le Mans

What to expect from the Richard Mille Racing Team all-female team at Le Mans second time around

Latest news

Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season

Tatiana Calderon will make her return to FIA Formula 2 from this weekend, joining Charouz Racing System in place of Cem Bolukbasi alongside Enzo Fittipaldi.

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Autosport how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

Boschung to attempt FIA Formula 2 return in Belgium
FIA F2 FIA F2

Boschung to attempt FIA Formula 2 return in Belgium

Ralph Boschung will attempt to make his FIA Formula 2 return at the Belgian Grand Prix, having sat out the last three rounds due to injury.

Is winning in Super Formula really easier than in F2?
Super Formula Super Formula

Is winning in Super Formula really easier than in F2?

Super Formula has had an unusual number of first-time winners recently, and one of those caused a stir by suggesting that scoring a victory in Formula 2 was a harder achievement. But is that really the case?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Plus

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Autosport how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
14 h
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.