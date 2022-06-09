Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Why De Silvestro's long IndyCar break can help Road America return Next / Remembering the magic of Belle Isle
IndyCar News

Calderon hopes to inspire young girls with IndyCar efforts

Tatiana Calderon wants to entice young female fans to get involved in motorsport having made to move into IndyCar in 2022, despite her tough start adapting to the US series.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Calderon hopes to inspire young girls with IndyCar efforts

For 2022, Calderon is competing in all the road and street course events for AJ Foyt Racing, while handing over the #11 ROKiT car to JR Hildebrand for the ovals.

But given the current testing restrictions, it has a been a tough season of acclimation for the 29-year-old Colombian since she knows so few of the tracks, and she’s being compared with team-mate and reigning Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood.

“It's been very tough for me coming as a rookie with very little testing,” she said. “I think we have improved particularly in the road courses where I can explore the limit of the car a little bit more.

“These street circuits are really tough here, compared to Europe even or some other places. The bumps that you experience in Detroit, for example, I think that's unique from IndyCar that you can have all these kind of tracks.

“I've been enjoying suffering a little bit, as well. It's tough, but we like the good competition. Hopefully once we get to places where I've been before, like Indy GP again, Mid-Ohio where I tested for the first time last year in July, to go to familiar places, I hope that our performance can continue to improve.”

Having looked up to Simona De Silvestro, Danica Patrick and Bia Figueiredo [Ana Beatriz] while she was climbing the motorsport ladder, Calderon said: “It's a shame it was a long period the last couple of years that we hadn't had somebody in the top level of single-seaters.

“I think sometimes you have to see it to believe it, for the young generation to say I want to be in IndyCar, because there are females that can compete against men in a very competitive championship.

Tatiana Calderon, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Tatiana Calderon, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

“I hope that together [with De Silvestro, who makes her IndyCar road course return this weekend at Road America] we can keep that momentum going and to see more females starting in single-seaters because at the end that's what we need. It's a circle, so hopefully there will be more and more joining us in the future, and we can stay and represent women in the best possible way.

“One of the things I love most about American racing, that the paddocks are open for more kids, for more people, so you can interact with some of the little girls. Just a handshake or a picture can change their view on the sport. That's something you feel with their parents, as well. It's like, ‘Look, this is a girl, you can do this’.

Read Also:

“It's been really nice to experience that kind of thing. With little changes you can maybe change the perception of somebody or get them interested.

“Hopefully we start to change some stereotypes and some beliefs and we get more young girls involved very early on because I think you need that in sport as well, to start early.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why De Silvestro's long IndyCar break can help Road America return
Previous article

Why De Silvestro's long IndyCar break can help Road America return
Next article

Remembering the magic of Belle Isle

Remembering the magic of Belle Isle
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: O’Ward takes pole, bad day for Power, Newgarden Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: O’Ward takes pole, bad day for Power, Newgarden

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta tops stop-start second practice Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta tops stop-start second practice

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Tatiana Calderon More
Tatiana Calderon
AJ Foyt Racing signs Tatiana Calderon for partial 2022 IndyCar campaign
IndyCar

AJ Foyt Racing signs Tatiana Calderon for partial 2022 IndyCar campaign

What to expect from the Richard Mille Racing Team all-female team at Le Mans second time around
Le Mans

What to expect from the Richard Mille Racing Team all-female team at Le Mans second time around

Foyt: Calderon “on our list" of potential IndyCar drivers for 2022
IndyCar

Foyt: Calderon “on our list" of potential IndyCar drivers for 2022

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Kirkwood encouraged by “amazing” Foyt car, despite crash Texas
IndyCar

Kirkwood encouraged by “amazing” Foyt car, despite crash

AJ Foyt Racing signs Hildebrand for 2022 IndyCar oval races
IndyCar

AJ Foyt Racing signs Hildebrand for 2022 IndyCar oval races

Why the pressure is off for IndyCar's top-billed rookie in 2022
IndyCar

Why the pressure is off for IndyCar's top-billed rookie in 2022

Latest news

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: O’Ward takes pole, bad day for Power, Newgarden
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: O’Ward takes pole, bad day for Power, Newgarden

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta tops stop-start second practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Herta tops stop-start second practice

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads Palou and Rosenqvist in first practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads Palou and Rosenqvist in first practice

Dixon denies talks regarding IndyCar move to Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon denies talks regarding IndyCar move to Arrow McLaren SP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.