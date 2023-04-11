Subscribe
Calderon returns to endurance racing with ELMS LMP2 drive

Tatiana Calderon will return to endurance racing for the 2023 season, joining LMP2 squad Team Virage for the European Le Mans Series.

Jamie Klein
By:
The silver-rated Colombian driver will partner Rob Hodes and Ian Rodriguez aboard Virage’s Pro-am Oreca 07 for the six-round series, which kicks off this month in Barcelona.

Former Alfa Romeo Formula 1 development driver Calderon had gone into the off-season with no firm plans for the 2023 campaign after she was forced to call time on her IndyCar programme with AJ Foyt Racing early due to funding issues. 

She then returned to Formula 2, where she raced full-time in 2019, to participate in the final three rounds of the season with the Charouz team, but was unable to land a drive in the Formula 1 support category.

While she has mainly focussed on single-seaters, Calderon is no stranger to prototypes, having been part of the Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing assault on the ELMS and then the World Endurance Championship in 2020-21.

Calderon was part of the Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing assault on the ELMS in 2020-2021

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“I can't believe I'm finally back to racing,” commented Calderon. ”It has been a very difficult winter, because at times it seemed that no door was opening.

“ELMS is a super-competitive championship, the LMP2 car with the full downforce kit as well as the engine mapping that makes it faster than those in the FIA World Endurance Championship is a lot of fun to drive. 

“I’ve already had the opportunity to test with Team Virage and I am very happy with the opportunity they have given me. 

“In Rob and Ian I have two team-mates with whom we get along very well and I can't wait to start the new season together.”

Polish outfit Virage stepped up to the top LMP2 class of the ELMS last year having previously raced in the LMP3 division.

It scored a best result of 14th last year with Hodes sharing driving duties with Gabriel Aubry, with Rodriguez coming on board to replace Jazeman Jaafar midway through the year.

Two days of pre-season testing will be held at Barcelona on April 19-20 prior to the first four-hour race of the season at the Spanish venue on April 23.

