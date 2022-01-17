Tickets Subscribe
Wickens admits IndyCar return "doesn't seem feasible"
IndyCar News

AJ Foyt Racing signs Tatiana Calderon for partial 2022 IndyCar campaign

By:

Tatiana Calderon will race a third AJ Foyt Racing entry at all of IndyCar’s road and street races in 2022.

AJ Foyt Racing signs Tatiana Calderon for partial 2022 IndyCar campaign

Calderon will thus become the first female driver to race for IndyCar legend AJ Foyt and will join reigning Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood and Dalton Kellett to form a three-car team at 12 of the 17 IndyCar rounds in 2022.

ROKiT Group, a global media company which backed Sebastien Bourdais’ Foyt car last year, is expanding its partnership with the team in 2022, with both Kirkwood in the #14 car and Calderon in the #11 being backed by the firm. Kellett’s entry will remain sponsored by K-Line Insulators.

Calderon, who tested for the team at Mid-Ohio last summer, said: “I’m thrilled and very thankful to Jonathan Kendrick [ROKiT’s co-founder and chairman], ROKiT and AJ Foyt Racing for the opportunity to race in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“Ever since I started my single seater career in the United States 11 years ago [in Star Mazda], IndyCar has been a reference for me and it’s a dream come true to be on the grid this year.

“I can’t wait to get to St. Petersburg for the first race of the season. I’m well aware of the challenge ahead, but this is the chance of a lifetime and I’m keen on making the most of it.”

Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond Drago CORSE

Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond Drago CORSE

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Calderon, an official test driver for the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team and has spent two seasons in Super Formula, will test an IndyCar for the second time this week in Sebring, along with Kirkwood.

Team president Larry Foyt said, “I’m thrilled with the continuation and expansion of the ROKiT AJ Foyt Racing Team. We welcome Tatiana Calderon in car number #11 joining Kyle Kirkwood in car #14, both in the very cool ROKiT liveries. Tatiana showed a lot of potential in her test at Mid-Ohio.

“With Dalton Kellett in the #4 K-Line Insulators Chevrolet, I think our three-car team is in for an exciting season.”

Kendrick, who has supported Calderon's career since 2020 when she competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship and Super Formula in Japan, said: “One of our fundamental principles in the overall marketing of the ROKiT brand worldwide is our support and promotion of women in motorsport and, as part of that principle, we’ve supported Tatiana for a long time now.

"We recognised her talent and charisma early on, which we’ve seen grow and develop, so we’re very excited to be expanding our partnership with Larry and AJ Foyt Racing by having Tatiana drive the #11 ROKiT Chevrolet alongside Kyle Kirkwood in the #14 ROKiT Chevrolet this season.

“We know Tatiana is already a role model to many young female drivers around the world and we think the huge exposure of the NTT IndyCar Series will serve only to increase her reach even further to become an inspiration to many more women to get involved in motorsports.”

No driver has yet been announced to race the #11 car in the five oval races, but 2012 series champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay would appear to be an obvious pick for AJ Foyt. Hunter-Reay raced for the iconic seven-time IndyCar champion and four-time Indy 500 winner in 11 races in 2009.

Read Also:

Foyt also came to the rescue of Hunter-Reay at Indy in 2011 when all the Andretti Autosport cars were struggling for speed.

After the future winner was bumped out of the field in qualifying, Michael Andretti reached an agreement with Foyt, whereby Hunter-Reay took over the #41 Foyt car that had been qualified by Bruno Junqueira.

Load comments
