Lundgaard eyes potential IndyCar future, attracted by unpredictability
FIA F2 / Monza News

Enzo Fittipaldi secures Formula 2 graduation with Charouz

By:

Enzo Fittipaldi will step up to the FIA Formula 2 Championship after landing a drive with Charouz Racing System for the remaining rounds of the season.

Enzo Fittipaldi secures Formula 2 graduation with Charouz

The grandson of two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi has been competing in the FIA Formula 3 Championship this year with Charouz before securing a graduation to the F2 squad mid-season.

The Brazilian scored four points finishes in F3 this year including a maiden podium courtesy of a second place finish in Hungary.

Fittipaldi will join Guilherme Samaia at the Czech outfit having replaced David Beckmann who has contested the opening five rounds of the F2 campaign and scored podiums in both Bahrain and Baku.

The 20-year-old will make his F2 debut at Monza which hosts the fifth round of the championship from 10-12 September.

“I am extremely happy to be making my debut in the FIA Formula 2 championship,” said Fittipaldi.

“I really want to thank Charouz Racing System and all my sponsors for this opportunity.

“We had a very solid first part of the F3 season together and I am looking forward to the next chapter. Monza will be my first time in an F2 car and I’m very excited.

David Beckmann, Charouz Racing System

David Beckmann, Charouz Racing System

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I will have a huge learning curve ahead with a 30min practice and then straight to qualifying but nonetheless I can't wait to get in the car at Monza.

“The goal will be to gain as much experience as possible to get me more prepared for the last F2 rounds.”

Charouz is currently placed ninth out of 11 teams in the F2 standings with 25 points, all of which have been scored by Beckmann.

Speaking about Fittipaldi's signing, team owner Antonin Charouz said: “I’m truly glad to welcome Enzo in our F2 team.

"He did a great job with our F3 team in the first half of this season, proving to be a talented and professional driver, with a great desire to improve and grow at every race.

"As a team, we are very pleased to be able to give him the chance to make his debut in F2, where I am sure he will do just as well. The second part of the season will be challenging, but we know we have everything we need to aim for important results”.

