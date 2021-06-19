Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Formula E debutant Eriksson hit with 20-place grid penalty
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix I News

Formula E was "adamant" Mexico would still feature on 2021 calendar

By:

Formula E boss Jamie Reigle says he was “adamant” Mexico would feature in 2021 despite the pandemic and reckons ‘lessons have been learned’ from an ill-fated permanent circuit debut.

Formula E was "adamant" Mexico would still feature on 2021 calendar

The series has moved to the Autodromo Miguel E Abed, close to Puebla, for a double-header this season with the usual Hermanos Rodriguez Formula 1 venue unavailable while housing a COVID-19 vaccination centre.

This comes amid ongoing travel restrictions in Latin America, which has notably forced effective sister championship Extreme E to abandon its planned Brazil and Argentina rounds this year.

But Formula E chief executive officer Reigle told Autosport that he led the push for Mexico to remain on the schedule as it is “one of the few markets where we’ve got real traction”.

He said: “I was always adamant that we return to Mexico because when I started in September 2019, we had Saudi Arabia, Santiago and then Mexico.

“To me, Mexico, at the Hermanos Rodriguez demonstrated the potential future of Formula E. Huge crowds, passion, music, the circuit, everything's great.

PLUS: The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

“One of the things that I've been pondering is, 'People within Formula E, are we optimistic about our future or not?' I think back to Mexico, and 'there it is', that's what we want to replicate around the world.

“There’s all kinds of reasons why it was challenging, but what we said with the teams, 'Look, Mexico is the one of the few markets where we've got real traction'.

“It would be a real shame if we missed for a year. That's where we made the push.”

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, walks the track with his team

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, walks the track with his team

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

An inaugural Puebla E-Prix will also mark the mass return of spectators, following limited numbers being permitted for the previous round in Monaco last month.

Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed per day with tickets not on public sale but rather opened up for local health workers by way of a “contribution to the community”.

The oval-based Puebla track configuration also marks Formula E’s return to a permanent circuit following the much-maligned first Valencia E-Prix in which late energy management woes led to widespread criticism after six cars were disqualified while a further three drivers stopped on track.

PLUS: How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Asked if he had any concerns about a repeat scenario upon rapid return to a more conventional track, Reigle said: "The Valencia experience taught us a lot of things.

“What we've tried to do here is make sure that we change some features of the circuit to make it more reflective of Formula E environment.

“We recognised and learned the lessons from Valencia, and we're trying to find that here.”

shares
comments

Related video

Formula E debutant Eriksson hit with 20-place grid penalty

Previous article

Formula E debutant Eriksson hit with 20-place grid penalty
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

21h
2
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

1d
3
Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to top spot in FP3

1h
4
MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

21h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 didn't have level playing field on tyre pressures

3h
Latest news
Formula E was "adamant" Mexico would still feature on 2021 calendar
FE

Formula E was "adamant" Mexico would still feature on 2021 calendar

12m
Formula E debutant Eriksson hit with 20-place grid penalty
FE

Formula E debutant Eriksson hit with 20-place grid penalty

3h
Formula E agrees August 2022 date for maiden South Korea race
FE

Formula E agrees August 2022 date for maiden South Korea race

14h
Mahindra says winning Formula E potential masked by errors
FE

Mahindra says winning Formula E potential masked by errors

21h
Sims: Puebla track "extreme by Formula E standards"
FE

Sims: Puebla track "extreme by Formula E standards"

Jun 17, 2021
More
Matt Kew
Formula E debutant Eriksson hit with 20-place grid penalty Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Formula E debutant Eriksson hit with 20-place grid penalty

Formula E agrees August 2022 date for maiden South Korea race
Formula E

Formula E agrees August 2022 date for maiden South Korea race

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Plus
Extreme E

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Plus

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Plus

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to top spot in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Bottas to top spot in FP3

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

Mercedes: F1 didn't have level playing field on tyre pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: F1 didn't have level playing field on tyre pressures

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

Vettel's "remarkable" feedback behind long Aston Martin F1 debriefs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's "remarkable" feedback behind long Aston Martin F1 debriefs

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

Latest news

Formula E was "adamant" Mexico would still feature on 2021 calendar
Formula E Formula E

Formula E was "adamant" Mexico would still feature on 2021 calendar

Formula E debutant Eriksson hit with 20-place grid penalty
Formula E Formula E

Formula E debutant Eriksson hit with 20-place grid penalty

Formula E agrees August 2022 date for maiden South Korea race
Formula E Formula E

Formula E agrees August 2022 date for maiden South Korea race

Mahindra says winning Formula E potential masked by errors
Formula E Formula E

Mahindra says winning Formula E potential masked by errors

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.