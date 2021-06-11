Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team
Extreme E / Ocean X-Prix News

Extreme E calls off Brazil and Argentina rounds

By:

Extreme E has been forced to drop both Brazil and Argentina from its inaugural five-round season but is “actively seeking alternate destinations”.

Extreme E calls off Brazil and Argentina rounds

The all-electric SUV off-road racing championship was set to host an Amazon X-Prix event in Brazil across 23-24 October before a Glacier X-Prix season finale in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina over the 11-12 December.

However, both events have now fallen off the calendar as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in South America.

Autosport understands that the final decision whether to press on with these events had to be made in light of championship personnel facing current difficulties travelling to each race location for course recces.

Extreme E co-founder and chief executive officer Alejandro Agag said: “We’ve been closely monitoring the situation regarding all Extreme E locations for 2021 and have chosen to make this pre-emptive decision on racing in South America this year.

“As a new series embarking on our opening season, our priority is to deliver a five-race calendar of events which are safe and responsible for our global participants, partners and staff to travel to and attend.

Molly Taylor, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Molly Taylor, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

“This was not a decision made lightly, however current travel advice and restrictions have also meant we have been unable to visit the race areas in advance to undertake the necessary reconnaissance visits, which are especially vital due to the remote nature of our operations.

“We will of course continue to support our important reforestation and agroforestry initiatives which are already well underway in the region thanks to the help of Dr Francisco Olivieira and our partnership with The Nature Conservancy in Brazil.

“We would also like to thank the local authorities in Brazil and Argentina who have been supportive throughout the whole process and we hope we can return in 2022.”

An Extreme E statement explained that the series is currently considering alternative race locations to be announced in due course.

One back-up is the Western Isles in Scotland ahead of Glasgow staging the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November.

The timing of this event was behind Prince William test driving the standardised Odyssey 21 E-SUV machine at Knockhill last month.

Extreme E has previously had its calendar hit by the global pandemic, with a debut event in Saudi Arabia initially planned for 20-21 March before being pushed back to 3-4 April.

Argentina itself had been drafted in as a replacement for a proposed event in Nepal, which in turn had to be cancelled due to the "complexity of getting to the proposed race region", however the championship has committed to a round in Nepal in the future.

This major calendar setback comes on the day that McLaren Racing announced it would enter Extreme E in 2022.

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team

Previous article

McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

7h
2
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

6h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

2h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

1d
5
Formula 1

Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure

4h
Latest news
Extreme E calls off Brazil and Argentina rounds
EXTE

Extreme E calls off Brazil and Argentina rounds

1h
McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team
EXTE

McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team

5h
McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022
EXTE

McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022

5h
Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA
EXTE

Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA

Jun 1, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Plus
EXTE

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Jun 1, 2021
Latest videos
Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag 00:30
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights 04:57
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash 00:48
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start 00:41
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start

2021 Desert X-Prix Qualifying Highlights 11:38
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

2021 Desert X-Prix Qualifying Highlights

More
Matt Kew
McLaren Formula E and WEC programmes “remain under review”
Formula E

McLaren Formula E and WEC programmes “remain under review”

McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022
Extreme E

McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Ocean X-Prix Plus
Extreme E

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Trending Today

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez "ahead of expectation", but no rush for new deal

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Zero points for Williams wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure

Extreme E calls off Brazil and Argentina rounds
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E calls off Brazil and Argentina rounds

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus
National National

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Latest news

Extreme E calls off Brazil and Argentina rounds
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E calls off Brazil and Argentina rounds

McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team
Extreme E Extreme E

McLaren: Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team

McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022
Extreme E Extreme E

McLaren commits to Extreme E entry in 2022

Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA
Extreme E Extreme E

Kleinschmidt's unexpected return to racing with CUPRA

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.