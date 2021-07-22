Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 News

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

One of the defining aspects of the Formula 1 title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes this year has been the rear wing choices made by the two teams.

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

At several grands prix, the two outfits – and indeed even the drivers within them – have opted to go in different directions.

It's been a balancing act between opting for a higher downforce solution that is better in the corners but costly on the straights, or taking the drag off and hoping the top speed boosts counter any negatives in the corners.

Last weekend's British Grand Prix was quite unique, though, in just how different the approach for everyone was, with all four Red Bull and Mercedes drivers doing slightly different things.

Much of it comes down to how comfortable each driver is in trimming back the downforce levels, and that often is something they decide on throughout free practice.

Mercedes W12 rear wing comparison

Mercedes W12 rear wing comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

At Mercedes, the split began as early as FP1, with Lewis Hamilton choosing a lower-downforce rear wing combined with a T-wing, while Valtteri Bottas trialled a slightly higher downforce arrangement but without the T-wing.

While both drivers eventually settled on the lower downforce rear wing configuration, Bottas' side of the garage opted for a Gurney on the trailing edge of the upper flap.

This will have helped in terms of balance, especially during direction changes. However, it does result in a small drag penalty, which shows in the speed trap figures when you compare both drivers.

Mercedes W12 rear wing comparison

Mercedes W12 rear wing comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull was making similar concessions for Max Verstappen too. While Red Bull ultimately committed to a higher downforce solution that left it more exposed on the straights, the Dutchman tried to eke out a little more straightline speed while being prepared to sacrifice some balance.

In comparison to Hamilton's wing having the entire Gurney flap removed, Red Bull felt this a bridge too far, with only the outer portion of the Gurney removed from Max Verstappen's rear wing.

Perez, meanwhile, retained the full-length Gurney, as he continued to get to grips with the RB16B and technically had less overall downforce as a consequence of being behind the curve on updates, as previously mentioned (both drivers had wings without the more complex endplate though).

Red Bull RB16B rear wing comparison

Red Bull RB16B rear wing comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

The Mexican's retirement from the sprint opened the door for the team to make changes and start from the pitlane though, which it duly did.

Perez's RB16B was then fitted with an even lower downforce rear wing than Verstappen, with the trailing edge cut away further in the outer section, in a bid to try to help him overtake other cars.

This is a design that has been on tap since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the team having briefly tested it but ultimately deciding it didn't fulfil its requirements.

However, the difference between the wing used by Perez and the one tested in Baku was once again a Gurney flap, with one added to increase balance through the high-speed corners.

Red Bull RB16B low downforce rear wing comparison

Red Bull RB16B low downforce rear wing comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

shares
comments
Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

Previous article

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

1 d
2
Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

3 h
3
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

1 h
4
Formula 1

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards

1 d
5
Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

23 h
Latest news
Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate
F1

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

15m
Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
F1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

47m
Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
F1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

3 h
Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance
F1

Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance

18 h
Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP
F1

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP

20 h
Latest videos
Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
20 h

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

More
Matthew Somerfield
Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs
Formula 1

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us 2022 F1 car unveil
Formula 1

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off
Formula 1

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
22 h
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Latest news

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.