Thailand to host MotoGP 2027 season opener

MotoGP has announced that the championship's 850cc era will begin with the 2027 Thai Grand Prix from 5-7 March.

In an official statement released on Friday, MotoGP announced that it will start its season at Buriram for the third consecutive year.

The news came in the wake of renewed tensions in the Middle East, which has already cast doubt about the viability of the postponed Qatar GP in November 2026.

“MotoGP will usher in a new era in the premier class of motorcycle racing with the start of the 2027 FIM MotoGP World Championship at the Thai Grand Prix, which will be held in Buriram from March 5 to 7, 2027,” the statement read.

“Thailand will host the opening round of the MotoGP season for the third consecutive year, underlining the country’s growing importance within the championship and the passion of its fan base, which continues to grow.

"Following the success of the opening rounds in 2025 and 2026, Buriram will once again welcome the fastest riders in the world as MotoGP begins a new historic chapter.

“The 2027 Thai Grand Prix will make history by becoming the first competitive event held under MotoGP’s new technical regulations for the 2027-2031 cycle.

"Fans around the world will witness the debut of the new generation of MotoGP bikes under race conditions, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for the sport."

Race start Photo by: MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group

“Hosting the opening race of the MotoGP season for the third consecutive year is a sign of the excellent collaboration we have built in Thailand and the incredible passion of the fans,” explained Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP Group, in the same statement.

“Buriram has always delivered one of the best events on our calendar, making it the perfect stage for the launch of MotoGP’s new technical era.

"The first race under the 2027 regulations will mark the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for our sport, and we are delighted to begin this new phase in Thailand.

“With a passionate local fan base, world-class facilities at Chang International Circuit and the anticipation surrounding a new regulatory cycle, Buriram is ready to provide the perfect setting for the launch of the 2027 MotoGP season. Buriram has always delivered one of the best events on our calendar, making it the perfect stage for the launch of MotoGP’s new technical era."

The 2027 pre-season will begin with the official Sepang test during the month of February, before moving to Chang Circuit in Buriram for the second and final test ahead of the start of the season, two weeks before the opening round, with dates still to be confirmed.

Between those two events, the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro will host the season launch event - as previously reported by Autosport.

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