New commercial rights holder announced for the WRC and ERC in landmark deal

The FIA has announced that a deal has been completed to welcome in a new commercial rights holder for the World Rally Championship and European Rally Championship.

The deal, which sees French automotive company Cosmobilis and private credit investor Park Square Capital acquire WRC Promoter GmbH, has been described as the “biggest deal in the history of these championships” by the FIA.

Cosmobilis, led by former Lotus and McLaren Formula 1 team boss Eric Boullier, will become the new CEO of WRC Promoter.

The FIA announcement went on to state that the deal "will bring significant new investment into the sport, helping to strengthen and grow its world-class motor sport portfolio for years to come”.

A change in promoter for the WRC has long been anticipated with reports first emerging that the previous commercial rights holder WRC Promoter, owned by energy drinks giant Red Bull and German investment company KW25, was gearing up for a sale in 2024.

WRC Promoter GmbH acquired the commercial rights to the WRC in 2013.

A tender process was then launched by the FIA in August last year which attracted potential suitors from Europe, America and the Middle East. There had been hopes that a deal would be completed in December last year but after several months of discussions, a deal has now finally been completed.

FIA flag Photo by: Eric Gilbert

The WRC’s new commercial rights holders have put pen to paper on a “long term” deal, although its length is unclear.

The completion of this deal is seen as a key step for the WRC to push forward with its new era, headlined by radical new technical regulations to be introduced next year.

It is expected that the finalisation of a 2027 calendar and sporting regulations will follow in due course now that a new commercial rights holder has been installed.

“This is truly the deal of the century for rallying, and I am proud to announce this transformative step forward, and never before seen levels of investment,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“Not only will it deliver real benefits to fans, competitors and our member clubs worldwide, but this investment signifies confidence in the future of our sport as its global popularity continues to grow.

“The future of our championships is at the heart of every decision we make, and we have ensured that we not only secure the right partner for today, but one who shares our long-term vision.

“My thanks to FIA Deputy President for Sport, Malcolm Wilson OBE and his dedicated team for delivering this, and I am looking forward to working closely with our new promoter.

“Rallying is a huge part of my personal story, it has shaped who I am and how I work, and I am deeply committed to its future. This is an important moment for our sport and as we enter a new era I am proud that we have a new partner in place to help us drive forward the bright future of these championships.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Cosmobilis and Park Square Capital have outlined ambitious plans to take the WRC and ERC to the next level, putting fans at the heart of the sport and making rallying more exciting, accessible, and engaging.

They aim to grow the sport’s global audience and deepen fan engagement. To deliver this vision, the new promoter has built a team of experts. The announcement also included news of the establishment of a new FIA Growth Fund that will support projects that drive the success and development of rallying worldwide.

Through this fund, growth will be felt across motorsport, from the highest levels of the championships to entry-level grassroots participation. The FIA president revealed last year that the sale would generate extra investment from the FIA.

Jean-Louis Mosca, Chairman and CEO of Cosmobilis, said: “This acquisition marks a major milestone in Cosmobilis’ transformation. Since our creation, our ambition has been to build a group capable of connecting the entire automotive ecosystem through technology, data, and value-creating platforms.

“The WRC and the ERC represent a tremendous acceleration of this strategy. We are not merely acquiring the commercial rights to a world championship: we are building an international platform where manufacturers, partners, media, technology, and fans come together.

“Our goal is clear: to make the WRC the global benchmark for motorsport while creating a driver of sustainable growth for the entire Cosmobilis ecosystem.”

Boullier added: “I take on this challenge with enthusiasm and determination, but also with humility and a strong sense of responsibility – to make these exceptional championships even more compelling.

“Alongside the FIA and our partners, we want to make every round a spectacular event, designed to thrill fans around the world.

“The goal is clear: to establish the WRC and ERC as world-class global brands and a driver of sustainable growth, closely aligned with today’s technological and environmental challenges.”