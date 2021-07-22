Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Formula 1 News

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

By:

George Russell says that his Williams Formula 1 team believes it currently has the ninth fastest car, and he can't understand how he is consistently qualifying in the top 10.

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

Russell insists that the team's data suggests that, on paper, the FW43B is only faster than the Haas, except when it comes to qualifying, when the Englishman regularly makes Q3.

Russell enjoyed his most impressive qualifying session to date at Silverstone, earning eighth place on the grid for Saturday's sprint.

He finished the event in ninth place, but a three-place grid penalty saw him start the Grand Prix from 12th, and he finished in the same position.

Russell suggested that his struggle to stay ahead of faster cars was further proof that it's hard to repeat his one-lap form over longer stints.

George Russell, Williams, waves to fans from Parc Ferme after Qualifying

George Russell, Williams, waves to fans from Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"Ultimately, I don't think we really deserved to be any higher than where we finished. I don't know how we keep managing to qualify so high," he said.

"You know, we still on paper have the ninth quickest car in every single session except qualifying. FP1, FP2, FP3 and the race, we're the ninth quickest.

"And then somehow come qualifying we manage to put it inside the top 10 or top 12. So come Sunday, when you have eight faster cars, or whatever it is, starting behind you, it's so difficult to keep them there.

"I think the cars behind were three, four or five tenths quicker than us. And when you've got that sort of pace advantage it's easy.

"And they seem to be better on the tyres than us as well. So it was always going to be a race of looking in the mirrors and trying to keep these cars at bay."

Read Also:

Russell admits that he should be pleased with his recent results.

"It's a little bit disappointing, always after the races. But I guess we've got to think, top 12 in all of the last four races except the one we retired, fighting for points in three out of four of those races, I guess we would have definitely taken that before this group of four.

"I think that [P12] is a fair result. And we probably didn't really deserve to be any higher than that is. It always seems to be the case, we're going backwards on a Sunday.

"And I don't think it's because we've done a bad job on a Sunday. It's just because we're somehow doing an excellent job in qualifying. So that's a little bit tricky."

Russell denied that his team is putting extra effort into qualifying at the expense of long run form, and suggested his one-lap performances are down to getting everything right and making few mistakes.

"We're not focussing on qualifying, we're focussing everything onto the race. So I don't know if we improve or the others make mistakes. When it's one single lap and the pressure's on, a one tenth or two tenths mistake makes the difference.

"Whereas in a race, you get into the groove, you get into the rhythm, and you find the limit over the course of a few laps, and then you can make hay at that.

"We just need to do a really good job with the procedures, getting everything right, the tyres in the window, right place on the track. And I feel confident in the car in that situation. And I think just between us all we do probably a better job than most, clearly."

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

Previous article

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

1 d
2
Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

3 h
3
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

1 h
4
Formula 1

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards

1 d
5
Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

28 min
Latest news
Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
F1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

28m
Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
F1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

3 h
Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance
F1

Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance

18 h
Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP
F1

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP

20 h
How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
F1

How to become a Director of Engineering in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

21 h
Latest videos
Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
20 h

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance
Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year
Formula 1

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident in F1 sprint British GP
Formula 1

Russell hit with British GP grid penalty for Sainz incident in F1 sprint

Sainz: Russell collision “pretty obvious mistake from George” British GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Russell collision “pretty obvious mistake from George”

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus
Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Williams More
Williams
Russell: Hamilton gets better with age ‘like a fine wine’
Formula 1

Russell: Hamilton gets better with age ‘like a fine wine’

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine
Formula 1

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Unacceptable" for F1 team bosses to be allowed to lobby stewards

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: When a dream BTCC deal turned sour

Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
22 h
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Latest news

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa Romeo F1 team to “wake up” over car performance

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.