Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty

Max Verstappen refused to answer most questions during a bizarre post-qualifying press conference as he appeared to protest the FIA's decision to give him community service for swearing.

The Dutchman had sworn during Thursday's FIA press conference ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix when he explained that his car was "f**ked" at the last race in Baku. As a result the governing body, which is clamping down on the use of strong language, told Verstappen to serve "work of public interest".

Having qualified second on the grid for Sunday's race, the 26-year-old again found himself in the FIA press conference and made clear immediately that he would not be engaging.

When asked by host Tom Clarkson what he had changed on his Red Bull, Verstappen replied: "A lot." When asked to elaborate, he said: "No, I might get fined or get an extra thing."

The press conference proceeded in this vein as questions were opened to the media.

"I would prefer if you ask these questions outside the room," Verstappen said. Another question received a "no comment" before he jokingly noted that it was "something with my voice".

True to his word, Verstappen spoke to the media outside and explained his reasoning to not speak during the official FIA press conference.

"I find it, of course, ridiculous what happens. So why should I then give full answers?" he said.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Ben Hunt

"Because I might... It's very easily, apparently you get a fine, or you get some sort of penalties.

"I prefer then not to speak a lot, save my voice and I mean, we can do the interviews also somewhere else, if you need some answers to the questions asked."

Verstappen said that the FIA wanted to set a new precedent to swearing in official media sessions, and that he was being treated harshly so that the officials could stamp out the practice.

He said that he had no problem with the stewards themselves for the application of harsher sanctions, but rather the new rules in place themselves.

"They want to set the precedent, and people got warnings or a little fine," he said.

"Now with me, they wanted to set an even bigger example, I guess. Which for me is a bit weird, of course.

"Because I didn't swear at anyone particularly, I just said one thing about my car. But it's in the code, so they have to follow the book.

"I don't want to blame this on the stewards, because I actually had a really good chat with them. They just have to follow the code, you know, and the book.

"I think they're quite understanding, but it's difficult for them as well.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

"I think what I said wasn't that bad. And, of course, I get if you aim it at someone I think that's bad.

"Of course emotions can run high, but that's still not okay. I understand that, but I felt like it was quite ridiculous what was given to me."

He had the support of his fellow drivers in the press conference - Lando Norris joked that Verstappen "deserved it" before stating that "I think it's pretty unfair, I don't agree with any of it".

Lewis Hamilton added that it was "a bit of a joke", and recommended that Verstappen didn't go through with the community service punishment - suggesting "I certainly wouldn't be doing it".

The FIA confirmed that there would be no punishment for Verstappen's behaviour in the Saturday press conference as he had "fulfilled his commitments".