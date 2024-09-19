Exclusive: FIA asks F1 to limit swearing in television coverage

The FIA has asked Formula One Management to minimise the amount of foul language that is broadcast on Formula 1’s television productions, Autosport can reveal.

While swear words are bleeped out on the official TV feed, the growing frequency of such outbursts has become a cause of concern for motor racing’s governing body.

In an exclusive interview with Autosport, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed he is making moves to try to change the tone of the content that is aired to fans.

He says the drivers themselves have a certain responsibility to monitor what they are saying, before adding that a request has been put in to FOM to limit the communication of bad language.

“We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music,” Ben Sulayem said.

“We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us].”

Ben Sulayem, a 14-time Middle East Rally champion, says he well understands the frustrations that competitors face, but he thinks standards have to be upheld.

“I know, I was a driver,” he pointed out. "In the heat of the moment, when you think you are upset because another driver came to you and pushed you…

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

"When I used to drive in the dust [and something like that happened], I would get upset. But also, we have to be careful with our conduct. We need to be responsible people.

“And now with the technology, everything is going live and everything is going to be recorded. At the end of the day, we have to study that to see: do we minimise what is being said publicly?

“Because imagine you are sitting with your children and watching the race and then someone is saying all of this dirty language.

“I mean, what would your children or grandchildren say? What would you teach them if that is your sport?”

Asked if the FIA could require FOM to limit the usage of team radio containing foul language in the TV broadcast, Ben Sulayem confirmed this was already happening.

“We can and we are,” Ben Sulayem replied. “We are the ones who actually approved more [radio] talk [on the TV broadcast].

“But we have rules, and the rules are there for the benefit of the sport and the rules are there to be policed and to be respected also.”

New FIA standards

Ben Sulayem made his comment about drivers not being rappers after he was asked about a statement he posted on his personal Instagram account over the summer break, mentioning a change in FIA’s International Sporting Code regarding the definition of the word ‘misconduct’.

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, drivers wave to the fans, during the drivers parade Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“As part of our ongoing fight against online abuse, recent investigations have shown that there is a direct link between negative comments from drivers and team members and increased hate directed towards officials on social media”, the statement read.

“At the last World Motor Sport Council, members approved a change to the definition of misconduct within the ISC following incidents in which high-profile members of our sport have made statements towards officials that incite abuse.”

This is not the first change made to the International Sporting Code in recent times.

In late 2022, an article was added banning “the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction”.

After multiple drivers expressed their concern about how this would affect their freedom to express their personal views, a clarification was issued early in 2023.

According to Ben Sulayem, updating some of the regulations was important as he felt they were outdated.

“The rules are not there only to stay the same for 30 years. You have to improve, to change, to remove and to add a lot of things. And I don’t do this. We have committees, they study it,” Ben Sulayem remarked.

“I didn’t write it, this had to do with the ethics and neutrality of speech. But did you know we had it from 1972? Nobody knew! From ’72!

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

“You cannot go to a country and abuse a country. Because they pay all of this money.

“If you don’t like it [there], don’t go. If you take a license from the FIA, you have to respect the source that is giving you the licence.

“We are happy with the drivers,” Ben Sulayem emphasised. “Go and have fun. Do what you do best and race.

“And we are happy with the promoter. Go and make money. And more money. But also, we have to respect the sport. I bring the spirit of the sport.

"I try with my background and 40 years of experience to bring also ethics to it, and to bring balance and fairness and clearness. And that is a very, very hard responsibility. But, it’s doable.”