The scrutiny on Ferrari laid bare

As Italy's 'national team' in Formula 1, Ferrari has cultivated a huge and fervent fanbase throughout its 76 years racing in the championship. Monza, for example, would scarcely be the same without its Rosso Corsa-decked grandstands.

Although Ferrari has not enjoyed championship success since 2008, the support for the team in its Italian heartland remains unbreakable. There are renewed hopes for 2026, given the Scuderia’s strong performances in pre-season testing; if the SF-26's early showings translate into the season proper, then the rosso-draped tifosi might have cause to roar in triumph.

Accompanying the hope is the expectation of millions of fans, success-starved and eager to see Ferrari win races. And there's a darker side to the expectation, particularly when it comes to the pressure placed upon the team by its national media.

No other F1 constructor has accrued as much partisan interest as Ferrari, and there are outlets purely dedicated to covering affairs at Maranello. With that interest comes rumour, and it's not long before it begins to affect those within the team on a personal level.

Since becoming Ferrari team principal in 2023, Fred Vasseur accepted that the pressure was a natural circumstance of his role. He's been able to shrug off rumours about his own future, as suggestions in the first half of 2025 that Christian Horner was due to take over from him were batted away as Vasseur signed a new contract. Instead, what worries the Frenchman is the effect of rumours and stories of engineers joining the team on his existing workforce.

“It doesn’t concern me personally," Vasseur told Autosport. "When I signed my contract with Ferrari, I was aware of the exposure that would come with my role. By now, I have the age and experience to not be influenced by rumours outside the team.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"But you have to consider that we have many people in the team, engineers who are often very young, all focused on their work. On more than one occasion, they have read in the media the names of engineers supposedly coming to Maranello.

"I was fully aware that those rumours were unfounded, but those in those positions got worried. And it’s understandable. If the media reports that someone is arriving to do your same job, well, you think your position is at risk.

"Someone came to my office because his wife had read that he would be fired. I’m referring to this kind of dynamic. I repeat: personally, I have no problems, but it’s unfortunate to see unnecessary issues arise within the team.

"One could argue that anyone working in Formula 1, especially at Ferrari, must expect this, but it’s human to worry, regardless of the work you do or the uniform you wear."

This is not a modern development. When Ross Brawn joined Ferrari in 1996, he banned Ferrari employees from reading newspapers in the office, lest they read anything that could shake their confidence. Brawn wanted to cultivate an atmosphere where Ferrari engineers could be free to experiment with new ideas, rather than be shackled by media attention and play it safe.

Vasseur spoke about his own relationship with the Ferrari board, led by chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna, praising the speed at which he can lean on them for their opinion on the future direction of the team.

John Elkann, Chairman and CEO of Ferrari Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Still, despite moments of rockiness last season as Ferrari's performance did not live up to the expectations set by its surprise constructors' title challenge in 2024, Vasseur felt that the relationship was strong.

“The relationship is good," he added. "The great advantage at Ferrari is that we have direct access: when a crucial decision needs to be made, or when it’s important to get an opinion on something, I can quickly consult with the leadership.

"Being this close is essential. I know it well because it hasn’t always been like this in my previous work experiences. It’s not a given and, in F1, the speed of decision-making is crucial."

